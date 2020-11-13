Bills' Josh Allen Donates $17K to Buffalo's Oishei Children's Hospital

John Munson/Associated Press

Josh Allen and fans of the Buffalo Bills have now raised $500,000 for the Oishei Children's Hospital in memory of Allen's grandmother, Patricia Allen.

The quarterback tweeted his intention to donate $17,000 himself on Friday evening to bring the total to half a million dollars.

Bills fans began sending in donations of $17—representing Allen's No. 17 jersey—to the hospital after the death of his grandmother became public last week following the team's victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

"Words can't really describe how I feel, how my family feels," Allen told reporters Wednesday. "Every time I call my parents and let them know the new number, they just start bawling all over again. And to know that people care and that so much good is coming out of a tough situation, it means the world to myself, it means the world to my family."

The Bills Mafia previously helped raise $250,000 for the charity of then Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in 2018 after the QB's heroics against the Baltimore Ravens in their season finale helped Buffalo secure a playoff berth for the first time in 17 years.