    Bernhard Langer Becomes Oldest Player to Make Masters Cut at Age 63

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 14, 2020

    Bernhard Langer, of Germany, hits on the 15th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    As much as the PGA's youth movement has taken over the sport in recent years, the game can never truly outrun its past. 

    Tiger Woods proved that in 2019 by winning the Masters 14 years after his last green jacket. And it's fitting that a place as awash in nostalgia as the grounds at Augusta National finds a way to rejuvenate even those that the game has supposedly passed by. 

    Through two rounds of play in Georgia on Friday, that much is especially true for Bernhard Langer. 

    Now 63 years old and nearly 30 years removed from his last Masters victory in 1993, Langer became the oldest player ever to make the cut at Augusta, posting a one-over-par 73 in his second round to tie for 27th place at three under for the tournament. 

    Langer is now just six strokes behind Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, all at nine under, for first place and will have two more days to make up the ground. 

    The native of Germany stumbled a bit Friday with five bogeys, but four birdies helped keep him within striking distance of the leaders and safely away from the projected cut line of even par. 

    Play was halted because of darkness during the second round and will resume Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. ET. Langer won't need to pay any mind to that. He's already safely under the cut and ready to contend for a third career green jacket. 

