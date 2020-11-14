NBA Draft 2020: Latest Rumors on James Wiseman, Deni Avdija and More

0 of 3

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft is just four days away, and there is little clarity as to how teams will proceed, as well as whether a blockbuster trade is in the works.

Some teams appear to be having a hard time measuring the talent pool in this draft when debating whether to trade back or attempt to move up the board. The Minnesota Timberwolves, who own the No. 1 pick, seem just as confused as to who they might select if they keep the pick.

However, there are growing indications Minnesota—or whoever ends up with the top selection—could end up taking Memphis center James Wiseman.

Wiseman played just three games for the Tigers before receiving a suspension from the NCAA for taking impermissible benefits and subsequently electing to leave school and prepare for the draft.

Despite the absence of playing experience, the 19-year-old has stirred up a high level of interest within multiple front offices. Here are some of the latest rumors regarding Wiseman and Israeli teenager Deni Avdija, as well as the New York Knicks' efforts to trade up.