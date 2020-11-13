    LaMelo Ball Launches 'LaFrance' Clothing Line Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 13, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney. The point guard from California who bypassed college and played overseas is expected to be one of the top picks when the twice-delayed NBA draft is held in November. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
    Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

    Point guard LaMelo Ball, who is a candidate to go No. 1 overall in Wednesday's NBA draft, has announced the launch of his new clothing line, LaFrance. 

    "Excited to announce my new designer brand @lafrance 🔥Go grab the new Limited Edition Collection while available!!!" Ball wrote on Instagram.

    LaFrance is Ball's middle name.

    The "Melo 2020" launch consists of three clothing offerings of $120 hoodies, $70 T-shirts and $20 socks. A countdown on the LaFrance website indicates that the limited edition collection will run its course by 3 a.m. ET on Monday.

    Exorbitant price tags for Ball-branded products are nothing new, as the Big Baller Brand sold $400 sneakers soon after its launch.

    Ball is ranked as the 2020 draft's No. 1 overall prospect by numerous sources, including Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic. He played for the National Basketball League's Illawarra Hawks last year and averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

    The draft will take place virtually on Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Minnesota Timberwolves currently own the top selection.

