Masters 2020: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas Among Co-Leaders After Friday

The sun set on Augusta, Georgia before the second round could be completed at The Masters on Friday but a full day's worth of action put the lead back up for grabs with a four-way tie for first place when play was called.

Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson each sit at nine under par through 36 holes for a share of the lead. More than 45 players were still on the course when the round was halted due to darkness and will finish up beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday.

Johnson spent most of the day alone in first place before trouble on the 14th and 15th holes gave the field a chance to catch up.

Here's a look at what the leaderboard looks like as Round 2 hits pause.

The Masters Friday Leaderboard

T1. Abraham Ancer (-9)

T1. Cameron Smith (-9)

T1. Justin Thomas (-9)

T1. Dustin Johnson (-9)

T5. Patrick Cantlay (-8)

T5. Sungjae Im (-8)

T5. T7. Jon Rahm (-8)

T8. Danny Willett (-7)

T8. Tommy Fleetwood (-7)

T8. Justin Rose (-7)

T8. C.T. Pan (-7)

T8. Louis Oosthuizen (-7)

Notables: T18. Phil Mickelson (-5), T22. Tiger Woods (-4), T27. Rory McIlroy (-3), T45. Bubba Watson (-1), T45. Tony Finau (-1), T49. Collin Morikawa (E), T49. Jordan Spieth (E), T61. Bryson DeChambeau (+1), T76. Matthew Wolff (+3)

Johnson appeared ready to run away with the second round with a bogey-free front nine on Friday. Three birdies in Amen Corner brought his score down even more to 11 under with five to play until trouble began. A missed putt from 32 feet out for eagle became a missed birdie putt from 14 feet out with his subsequent par save coming to a halt just inches from the cup.

It was Johnson's first mistake of the tournament. He followed up with his second on the ensuing hole as his second shot on No. 15 went into the water. The back-to-back bogeys brought him close enough back to the pack for the field to make a charge for first place.

Despite bogey's on No. 10 and No. 13 to begin his round, Thomas, who began on the back nine, found his rhythm with four consecutive birdies at the turn. A Double bogey on No. 1 took some of the shine off his round, but Thomas would make up for it with three more birdies to earn a share of the lead heading into moving day.

It was the type of recovery Bryson DeChambeau chased all afternoon but couldn't find. The 2020 U.S. Open champion played one of the more discouraging rounds in any of his major appearances this season by going four over par through five holes. A triple bogey on No. 3, in particular, seemed to derail his day almost as soon as it began.

DeChambeau immediately lost his first shot in the rough and had to go back to the tee box for a second attempt. He took a seven on a par four and followed up with two more bogeys on No. 4 and No. 5 before he was able to even out his game. The 27-year-old's round paused on hole No. 13 at three-over on the day and one stroke back of the projected even-par cut line.

Of the 48 players still on the course when the horn sounded at just after 5:30 p.m. ET, ten were within two shots of the cut including former Masters champion Larry Mize (one over), Henrik Stenson (one over) and Gary Woodland (two over). They'll have to quickly make up ground Saturday morning then turn around and head back on out for the third round immediately after should they make the cut.

Defending champion Tiger Woods (four under) had just made the turn onto the back nine when play was halted. He's safely under the cut line with eight to play in the second round and will be back on the course early Saturday looking to move up the leaderboard.