Masters Tournament 2020: Mobile Updates for Saturday Leaderboard Scores

Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas ended Friday tied at nine-under for the first-place lead at the Masters.

Inclement weather on Thursday morning caused a near three-hour delay and forced the Masters to play catch-up amid limited light in mid-November. Forty-eight golfers were still on the course Friday when play was halted for darkness.

However, the Masters is scheduled to finish the third round before Saturday evening as previously scheduled, setting up what should be an excellent ending on Sunday given the packed and star-studded leaderboard.

The fall foliage at Augusta National Golf Club has also been a sight to see as well:

Here's a look at how to catch all of the action, including live scores. You can also review the top-20 leaderboard after play ended Friday as well as the day's top highlights.

How To Catch the Action

Live Scoreboard: Masters' official website. That scoreboard also features a hole-by-hole shot tracker for all 91 players in the field.

App: Masters App via Apple or Google Play.

Desktop Livestream: Masters' official website

Television: Saturday (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET) and Sunday (10 a.m. to the tournament's end) on CBS.

Scoreboard After Friday

T1. Abraham Ancer: -9

T1. Cameron Smith: -9

T1. Dustin Johnson: -9

T1. Justin Thomas: -9

T5. Patrick Cantlay: -8

T5. Sungjae Im: -8



T5. Hideki Matsuyama: -8 (through 15 holes)

T5. Jon Rahm: -7 (through 12 holes)

T9. Danny Willett: -7

T9. Tommy Fleetwood: -7

T9. Justin Rose: -7

T9. C.T. Pan: -7 (through 16 holes)

T9. Louis Oosthuizen: -7 (through 12 holes)

T14. Sebastian Munoz: -6

T14. Dylan Frittelli: -6

T14. Xander Schauffele: -6 (through 12 holes)

T14. Patrick Reed: -6 (through 11 holes)

T14. Paul Casey: -6 (through 11 holes)

T19. Phil Mickelson: -5

T19. Brooks Koepka: -5

T19. Charles Howell III: -5

Friday Action and Recap

Shot of the Day: Co-Leader Cameron Smith

Smith is one of four leaders at the Masters, and he wouldn't be there without this tremendous 247-yard approach at No. 15 en route to an eagle.

The 27-year-old Australian, who is looking for his first major win, proceeded to birdie Nos. 16 through 18 to go five-under on the final four holes of his round.

Smith and Abraham Ancer are the only golfers who have shot four-under 68 or better over the first two rounds.

Tiger Woods Remains at 4-Under

The defending Masters champion and 15-time major winner didn't have the best second round, but on the bright side, Tiger Woods has eight holes to make up some ground after Friday's action was called for darkness with him on the 11th hole.

Woods made some clutch shots to stay at four-under and keep the leaders within sight, including a birdie on No. 8 and a fantastic bunker shot on No. 2 that he nearly holed out for an eagle:

Woods can still make some moves on Amen Corner before his round ends: He notably made birdies on Nos. 13 and 15 on Thursday.

DJ Continues Torrid Pace

Dustin Johnson has been fantastic through two days.

His seven-under 65 on Thursday stands as the tournament's best round so far. DJ's second round didn't go as well (two-under 70), but his first-round start enabled him to enter the weekend tied for first.

Johnson's shot of the day occurred at the 11th, as he smashed an approach out of the pine straw and knocked home a birdie to move to eight-under:

DJ was 10-under during the second round after birdies on the 11th through 13th holes, but he fell back to Earth with bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15. He's clearly in the mix for his second major win and first green jacket, however.

Amateur John Augenstein Makes Cut at 3-Under Thanks in Part to Chip-in Eagle

John Augenstein, a 23-year-old amateur golfer who attends Vanderbilt, will play the Masters this weekend after safely making the cut at three-under.

Augenstein shot an even-par 72 on Friday after a three-under 69 on Thursday. He avoided the cut line by four shots thanks in part to this beauty at No. 13:

Augenstein is likely out of contention for a green jacket, but a top-20 finish is certainly possible for the only amateur in the field to make the cut.

Mickelson Hanging Around

Fan-favorite Phil Mickelson is only four shots off the lead at five-under after shooting three-under 69 on Thursday and two-under 70 on Friday. He's been largely brilliant over the first two days and has put himself in position to make a Saturday charge and contend for the major on Sunday.

Mickelson's shot of the day occurred at the par-three 16th, when he stuck his tee shot and rolled in a birdie putt to move to three-under:

He also showcased his remarkable imagination on this bunker shot:

The 50-year-old is looking for his fourth green jacket this weekend. He'd be the oldest player to ever win a major, with the current record holder being 48-year-old Julius Boros at the 1968 PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy Bounces Back

Rory McIlroy began his second round in serious danger of missing the cut after shooting a three-over 75, but he's now positioned himself to get hot on moving day and put himself in contention following a six-under 66.

McIlroy did most of his work on the back nine, making four birdies en route to posting a spotless second-round scorecard.

Koepka Searching for Major No. 5

Brooks Koepka has won two U.S. Opens and two PGA Championships, but he hasn't taken home a green jacket yet. He was in contention last year before finishing in a three-way tie for second, one shot behind Woods.

At five-under, Koepka has some work to do to catch up to the four-man group ahead of him at nine-under, but he's been on point so far. Notably, Koepka went eagle-birdie on Nos. 15 and 16 in his first round.

More mini-hot streaks like that will launch Koepka into contention, which would be a scary sight for the leaders.