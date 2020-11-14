UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. Dos Anjos Odds, Schedule, PredictionsNovember 14, 2020
UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. Dos Anjos Odds, Schedule, Predictions
Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will return to his old stomping grounds at 155 pounds to take on last-minute replacement opponent Paul Felder in the main event of UFC Fight Night 183 from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas.
Dos Anjos was set to take on rising lightweight Islam Makhachev in the main event, but the 29-year-old withdrew from the bout because of injuries, leaving commentator/striking extraordinaire Felder with the opportunity to save the main event and take the fight on five days notice.
It's a monumental task that oddsmakers don't see going the Irish Dragon's way. But this is the fight game and anything can happen, especially in a fight involving a fighter with Felder's striking acumen.
Elsewhere on the card, Kalinn "Khaos" Williams looks to take another step forward in his second fight. He'll be taking on the powerful Abdul Razak Alhassan in the co-main event.
Here's the complete card offerings, odds and predictions for the biggest fights of the night.
Fight Card and Odds
- Rafael dos Anjos (-186) vs. Paul Felder (+160)
- Abdul Razak Alhassan (-240) vs. Kalinn Williams (+187)
- Kay Hansen (-230) vs. Cory McKenna (+180)
- Eryk Anders (-137) vs. Antonio Arroyo (+110)
- Brendan Allen (-122) vs. Sean Strickland (-103)
- Miranda Granger (-167) vs. Ashley Yoder (+135)
- Rhys McKee (+150) vs. Alex Morono (-190)
- Louis Smolka (-150) vs. Jose Quinonez (+115)
- Randa Markos (+135) vs. Kanako Murata (-190)
- Geraldo de Freitas (+125) vs. Tony Gravely (-155)
- Don’Tale Mayes (-240) vs. Roque Martinez (+187)
Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Dos Anjos Reminds People How Good He Is at Lightweight
All things considered, the odds in the main event are shorter than one might expect. With Felder only getting a week to cut weight for a card he was slated to commentate on, he's getting a lot of respect.
That's fair, he's a better striker than Dos Anjos, isn't easily taken down and has good enough skills on the ground to work his way back to the feet against most grapplers. The element that seems to be missing here is remembering how grueling an opponent the Brazilian can be when he goes down to 155 pounds.
In welterweight bouts against the likes of Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, RDA was taken down early and often. He was forced to go on the defensive, which isn't his game. The result is a 1-4 record in his last five fights.
At 36 years old, it's fair to wonder if he's done.
But that doesn't take into consideration what kind of bully RDA has been at the lighter weight. Felder is a dangerous opponent but one who has made his name by pushing the pace and utilizing flashy striking.
He's not been challenged by power-grapplers often in his career. The UFC has carefully pitted him against fellow action fighters for the most part, but this is a guy who was taken down twice by Mike Perry.
Prediction: Dos Anjos via decision
Williams Brings the "Khaos" in Co-Main Event Upset
The co-main event may set a record for least name recognition to serve as the penultimate fight on a card, but it won't lack in excitement.
Both Alhassan and Williams have reputations as vicious knockout artists. There's a big experience gap here, though. Alhassan is 4-2 in six UFC appearances while Williams is being thrust into this fight after one UFC bout.
Alhassan is favored because of his knockout ability and, presumably, because Williams has fought like a wild man to this point. The X-factor that puts Alhassan on upset watch is the cardio element, though.
The 31-year-old's UFC fights have ended in one of two ways: first-round knockout or a decision loss. Simply put, those who have survived the first round with Alhassan have gone on to win the fight. It's doing some projecting that Williams can rein in his aggression in the first period of this one, but that's what you have to do with inexperienced fighters.
Williams earned a first-round finish of his own in his debut, so he has power to burn as well. If he can utilize a measured approach to survive the first round before turning up the heat, he could be off to a nice 2-0 start.
Prediction: Williams via second-round TKO
Hansen Taps McKenna in Battle of Prospects
This is one of those fights that seems like questionable matchmaking. Both Kay Hansen and Cory McKenna are just 21 years old and have the tools to put together a good UFC career.
However, both would benefit from more experience against lesser competition before squaring off against one another.
McKenna is in an especially bad spot. The English prospect has just five fights in Cage Warriors (4-1) and a decision win on Dana White's Contender Series to her name at this point. Hansen has at least put in eight appearances in Invicta (5-3) with a submission win under the UFC banner.
That ground game could be the deciding factor in a close matchup on paper. Hansen has shown a bit of a submission game to go with decent takedowns as part of a well-rounded game. When these two find themselves in scrambles, it should be the American who holds the advantage.
McKenna has not suffered a submission loss in her six points, but it's not uncommon for a young fighter to get caught at least once early in their career.
Prediction: Hansen via second-round submission
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only.
In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply.
See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.