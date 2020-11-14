UFC Fight Night 183: Felder vs. Dos Anjos Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will return to his old stomping grounds at 155 pounds to take on last-minute replacement opponent Paul Felder in the main event of UFC Fight Night 183 from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

Dos Anjos was set to take on rising lightweight Islam Makhachev in the main event, but the 29-year-old withdrew from the bout because of injuries, leaving commentator/striking extraordinaire Felder with the opportunity to save the main event and take the fight on five days notice.

It's a monumental task that oddsmakers don't see going the Irish Dragon's way. But this is the fight game and anything can happen, especially in a fight involving a fighter with Felder's striking acumen.

Elsewhere on the card, Kalinn "Khaos" Williams looks to take another step forward in his second fight. He'll be taking on the powerful Abdul Razak Alhassan in the co-main event.

Here's the complete card offerings, odds and predictions for the biggest fights of the night.