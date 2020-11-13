Masters 2020 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings From Friday at Augusta

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The 2020 Masters may be shaping up to be an extension of the head-to-head showdown we saw at the FedEx Cup between Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.

Johnson and Thomas have shared the lead or held it outright at some point during Friday's second round.

The two golfers benefited from the completion of the first round on Friday morning to kick-start their respective days and start the second round in good shape.

A majority of the players currently sitting in the top 10 are ones who both finished up the first round and started the second round Friday morning.

Paul Casey, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods are among those trying to make up ground during Friday's afternoon session.

The players teeing off during Friday's afternoon session are expected to come back Saturday morning to finish the second round due to the lack of sunlight at Augusta National Golf Club.

Masters Leaderboard

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Updated as of 1:30 p.m. ET.

Dustin Johnson (-8)

Sungjae Im (-7)

Abraham Ancer (-7)

Paul Casey (-7)

Justin Thomas (-7)

Dylan Frittelli (-7)

Danny Willett (-6)

Patrick Cantlay (-6)

Full leaderboard can be found on Masters.com.

At one point in the second round, Johnson was at 10 under.

The one-time major champion surged in front of the pack with three consecutive birdies on the back nine to open his second round.

Johnson came back to the field with back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 14 and 15, but he still made the turn to the front nine on top of the leaderboard.

Thomas joined him for a moment by reeling off four straight birdies on the back nine, but he gave back two shots with a double bogey at No. 1.

Although Thomas fell behind Johnson momentarily, he worked his way back up the leaderboard on the front nine, where he put up five birdies in the first round.

Johnson and Thomas were linked together throughout the FedEx Cup and were the top two contenders to win the end-of-season trophy that Johnson captured at the Tour Championship in September.

A handful of surprises have occurred alongside Johnson and Thomas from the morning wave of Friday tee times.

Dylan Frittelli garnered the most attention of the unlikely stars after he worked up to seven under to tie Casey for the first-round lead. The South African experienced an up-and-down start on the front nine to open up the second round, but he has rebounded well and is back up to his 18-hole score.

Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and amateur John Augenstein are among the golfers with rounds of multiple strokes under par.

The player to watch from the rest of the morning wave is Brooks Koepka, who has moved up to five under behind a four-birdie surge to open the second round. If the four-time major winner gains one or two more strokes before he finishes Friday, he could be one of the top contenders for the green jacket.

The low scores throughout Augusta suggest the players in the afternoon wave will be able to take advantage of the course as well.

That bodes well for Casey, Simpson and Schauffele, who all lost their advantage due to the Thursday afternoon/Friday morning surge.

Casey and Schauffele are both scheduled to tee off at 2:19 p.m. ET and will likely make it through nine holes and possibly one or two more before darkness falls on Georgia.

Woods' threesome, which starts at 2:30 p.m. ET, will be one of many that will return for Saturday morning play.

At the moment, the projected cut line sits at one under, so the golfers that finish there Friday may have to wait around until the second round ends Saturday for their statuses to be determined.