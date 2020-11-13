8 Tennessee Football Staff Members Refused Pay Cuts amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Eight members of Tennessee's football coaching staff refused to take a coronavirus-related pay cut as the athletic department looked to lower costs, according to Blake Toppmeyer of the Knoxville News Sentinel.

"Tennessee's athletic department expects a $40 million loss in revenue during this fiscal year, largely because of a pandemic-induced reduction in football revenue," Toppmeyer wrote.

He provided more context with regard to the eight staffers in question:

"The salary reduction plan was designed to save the athletic department about $1.6 million. Because eight football staff members rejected a pay cut, the savings will come to about $1.3 million, according to figures provided by the athletic department. About $280,000 of that savings will come from at-will employees; about $600,000 will come from contract employees; and $400,000 is from [head coach Jeremy Pruitt] forgoing a raise for the 2020 contract year."

Offensive coordinator Jim Chaney was among those who refused to take part. His $1.6 million salary is the third-highest within the athletic department.

Toppmeyer explained how Tennessee could make unilateral cuts to the pay of at-will employees. Those who had formal contracts had to sign off on any cuts, however.

Tennessee is far from the only school that instituted department-wide salary reductions to soften the blow of less revenue from live sporting events. Some universities have cut certain sports altogether.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Paula Lavigne reported the cancellation of the 2020 college football season meant up to $4 billion in lost revenues for Power Five schools. Staging a shorter season with limited live attendance doesn't fully make up for that shortfall.

The News Sentinel's Mike Wilson reported in October that Tennessee's athletic department was enacting a "tiered salary-reduction plan" for employees who make more than $50,000. Men's basketball coach Rick Barnes and women's basketball coach Kellie Harper were among those affected.

As Toppmeyer reported, Pruitt didn't have his pay lowered. Instead, his raise that was intended to begin this year will instead be triggered in 2021.