Mike Steadman Went from Military to Amateur Boxing Champ. Now He's Giving Back

    Mike Steadman is using the most of his time after military service to give back to the youth of Newark. Mike opened up a boxing gym for at-risk youth and has been teaching classes and giving them an outlet for over 10 years. Bleacher Report and Navy Federal Credit Union decided to give them a donation to help keep the gym open and available.  

