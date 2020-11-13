Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Tests Positive for COVID-19 with Egypt National Team

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday while with the Egypt national team, according to James Whaling of the Mirror.

The Egyptian Football Association said Salah is self-isolating and has not displayed any symptoms.

The winger had been set to play for Egypt on Saturday in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Togo.

Salah, 28, has been Egypt's top player for the past several years. In 68 appearances for the Egyptian senior national team, he has scored 43 goals, placing him second on the country's all-time list behind Hossam Hassan.

Egypt have two draws in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, so Saturday's match against Togo is key. Egypt will also face Togo again Tuesday in an away match, which Salah is unlikely to be able to play in.

He is also a key player for a Liverpool club coming off a dominant Premier League title win last season when they accrued 99 points and were 18 points clear of second place.

The speedy Salah played a massive role in Liverpool's success, as he scored 19 times in 34 league matches.

His play has carried over to the 2020-21 campaign, and it can be argued he has been even better with eight goals in eight EPL matches.

With five wins, two draws and one loss, Liverpool are third in the Premier League standings. Leicester City are first with 18 points, and Tottenham Hotspur are second with 17. The Reds also have 17 points, but Tottenham lead 10-2 in goal differential.

Liverpool's next match is Nov. 21 against Leicester City, which could have a major impact on the top of the table if either side is able to pull off a victory.

If Liverpool do not have Salah available to them in that match, it will provide a significant boost to Leicester City and give them a huge opportunity to extend their first-place lead.