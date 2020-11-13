Masters 2020 Leaderboard: Live Look at Friday Scores and Overall Predictions

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tiger Woods resurrected after poor recent form on Thursday to land a spot near the top of The Masters leaderboard.

The 15-time major champion delivered a bogey-free performance at Augusta National Golf Club to put himself in decent position to repeat as Masters winner.

For the 44-year-old to attempt winning back-to-back Masters, he needs to turn in a consistent four rounds for the first time since play resumed on the PGA Tour in June.

Woods may not have the best chance to win on Sunday of the previous Masters champions. Patrick Reed matched Woods' four-under 68 in the opening round, and he may be in a better position to succeed based off his recent string of major results.

Overall Predictions

Tiger Woods Fades As Tournament Continues

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

As great of a story as it may be, Woods' quest for back-to-back titles may not be sustainable.

The 44-year-old came into Augusta off a tie for 72nd at the Zozo Championship, where he had a single low round of 66.

Since the PGA Tour's return in June, Woods does not have a finish inside the top 30. His best mark was a tie for 37th at the PGA Championship, where he carded a pair of 72s and two rounds in the 60s.

Woods could turn in a four-round performance similar to the PGA, but based off Thursday's low scores, it may not be enough to contend for a victory.

A few scores in the mid 60s could be required to fend off the loaded field, with plenty of previous major winners chasing first place.

If Woods produces a score around an even-par 72 in the second round, he would make the cut, but he could drift further away from first place.

Of the 44 players that finished rounds on Thursday, 27 of them produced under-par scores. If Woods regresses by a few shots, he may not catch up with the pack. He has carded a 67 or better in two of his last 18 major rounds.

Patrick Reed Makes Run At 2nd Green Jacket

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Reed may put himself in position to be the best candidate to land his second green jacket.

Jordan Spieth shot a two-over round on Thursday, and Adam Scott is the only one-time Masters winner in close proximity of Reed going into the second round.

Reed could create separation from Scott and others around him if he turns in a similar performance as he had two years ago.

When he won The Masters, Reed carded three rounds in the 60s and finished with a final-round 71.

Since then, final-round surges have become Reed's specialty. In his last seven major starts, Reed has four final-round scores in the 60s, including a 66 that led to a tie for 13th at the 2020 PGA Championship.

If he combines another round or two in the 60s with his strong final-round form, Reed could have the best chance to be a two-time winner at Augusta over Scott, Spieth, Danny Willett, Charl Schwartzel and a few others.

