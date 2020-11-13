3 Takeaways from Colts' Week 10 Win

1 of 3

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

Philip Rivers' numbers may not be the flashiest this season, but he's doing a solid job leading the Colts' offense. And he had one of his most efficient and cleanest performances of the year on Thursday night.

The 38-year-old went 29-for-39 for 308 yards and a touchdown, as his 74.4 percent completion percentage was his best since Week 3.

It may have been the seventh time in nine games that he had less than two touchdown passes in a game, but he also didn't throw any interceptions. He has only one interception over the past three weeks, which is a marked improvement from earlier in the season.

Not only did Rivers help the Colts amass 430 total yards while primarily working out of a no-huddle offense, but he also made some history. He passed Dan Marino for fifth on the NFL's all-time passing yards list, as he has now thrown for 61,666 yards in his 17-year career (all of which had been with the Chargers before this season).

"He's just really good in that [no-huddle] mode," Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said, per Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press. "Very accurate, good checks in the run game, he was really in it tonight."

The only other quarterbacks with more career passing yards than Rivers are Drew Brees (79,536), Tom Brady (76,969), Peyton Manning (71,940) and Brett Favre (71,838).

However, the North Carolina State product is the only one among those five to have never won a Super Bowl. He's going to look to change that this season, and his consistent play could be a key reason why the Colts make a deep playoff run at the end of the year.