NBA Draft 2020: Latest Rumors Surrounding LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, More

NBA Draft 2020: Latest Rumors Surrounding LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, MoreNovember 13, 2020
The NBA rumor mill is shifting into overdrive ahead of next week's draft.
While big boards remain fluid into the actual talent grab, teams have had enough time to evaluate prospects and roster needs to start honing in on some favorites.
When those favorites happen to leak to the media, that's when the draft world starts buzzing. We're breaking down the latest here.
LaMelo Ball Holds Second Private Workout
LaMelo Ball still seems the likeliest prospect to get drafted No. 1, but it's not set in stone. So, the 6'7" playmaker is covering all bases ahead of the event.
After working out for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Ball held a private workout in front of coaches and decision-makers from the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons on Thursday, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
The Warriors and Hornets are slated to draft second and third, respectively, behind the Timberwolves. The Pistons won't come on the board until pick No. 7, though Givony noted their presence "might be an indication they feel they have the assets to trade up on draft night."
Ball is one of the most polarizing prospects in this draft. His ceiling is arguably higher than anyone's, but his weaknesses are clearly defined, too. Saying that, this process is often all about potential, so he won't be on the board long—if he even makes it past the first pick.
Timberwolves 'Love' Tyrese Haliburton
If the Timberwolves have any pause with Ball, it likely comes down to fit. His ball-dominance has a clear redundancy with D'Angelo Russell, and Ball's defensive indifference could exacerbate what's already Minnesota's biggest issue: point prevention.
That shouldn't automatically keep the Wolves away if they think Ball is the best player in this draft, but their ideal fit probably plays a more complementary style. A player like Tyrese Haliburton, who can function as a spot-up shooter, ball-mover, secondary creator and versatile defender, for instance, would seemingly make a lot of sense for this roster.
Minnesota apparently agrees.
"League sources say the Wolves love Tyrese Haliburton, and he could be their target if they move outside of the top three (or up from No. 17)," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote.
It's not surprising the Wolves like Haliburton. All teams trying to win sooner than later probably do. He's a plug-and-play supplier of playmaking, defense and shooting. The interesting thing to watch, as O'Connor noted, is whether Minnesota would trade down for Haliburton or trade up to get him without giving up the No. 1 pick.
Deni Avdija Will Be Gone by No. 5
The Atlanta Hawks hold the sixth overall pick in the draft. If they, or anyone selecting behind them, want a shot at Deni Avdija, it sounds like they'll have to at least move in front of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are slotted to select fifth overall.
"Executives around the league believe Avdija won't fall past the Cavaliers," O'Connor reported.
Avdija wears a lot of hats on the hardwood—versatility might be his best selling point—but his playmaking might be the one that interests Cleveland the most. Despite investing back-to-back top-10 picks at the point guard spot (first Collin Sexton, then Darius Garland), the Cavaliers aren't a great passing team. They threw out the seventh-fewest assists per game this past season, which didn't help their 26th-ranked offense.
Cleveland also needs depth at the forward spots, plus just more young talent in general. Avdija would be a good fit for this roster, though there's no guarantee he'll get past the first four picks.