NBA Draft 2020: Latest Rumors Surrounding LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, More

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball still seems the likeliest prospect to get drafted No. 1, but it's not set in stone. So, the 6'7" playmaker is covering all bases ahead of the event.

After working out for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Ball held a private workout in front of coaches and decision-makers from the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons on Thursday, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

The Warriors and Hornets are slated to draft second and third, respectively, behind the Timberwolves. The Pistons won't come on the board until pick No. 7, though Givony noted their presence "might be an indication they feel they have the assets to trade up on draft night."

Ball is one of the most polarizing prospects in this draft. His ceiling is arguably higher than anyone's, but his weaknesses are clearly defined, too. Saying that, this process is often all about potential, so he won't be on the board long—if he even makes it past the first pick.