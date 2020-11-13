Masters Schedule 2020: Friday Tee Times, TV Coverage, Live Stream, Predictions

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

No golfer has such a contrasting opening-round compared to last year at the Masters like the one Paul Casey had at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday.

Last year, Casey began the Masters by shooting an 81 in the first round, going on to miss the cut at the 36-hole mark. That shouldn't happen this year after Casey shot a 65 to open the 2020 tournament, matching his best career round at Augusta National. According to ESPN Stats & Info, his 16-stroke improvement was the best year-to-year first-round turnaround in Masters history.

It also has Casey in the lead at seven under par heading into Friday. But it's worth noting that not every golfer completed their first round after rain caused a three-hour delay Thursday morning. So some golfers will need to finish (with the round resuming at 7:30 a.m. ET) before the start of the second round, which is now expected to begin around 9:35 a.m. ET.

Either way, Casey is in a good spot as he prepares to return to the course on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the second round of the 2020 Masters.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2020 Masters Second-Round Information

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

TV: 7:30 a.m.-noon ET, ESPN; 1-5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Live Stream: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ET, Masters.com and ESPN+

Tee Times: Groupings are available at PGATour.com, but revised second-round tee times won't be announced until the first round is completed on Friday morning.

Early Friday Preview, Predictions

Before getting into the second round of this year's Masters, there's still some of the first round to be completed Friday morning. And there are some strong contenders who will return to action early to complete the opening round.

Justin Thomas completed only 10 holes in his opening round, yet he's one of three golfers tied for second at five under par. By the time he finishes, there's a decent chance he could top the leaderboard.

The 27-year-old had six birdies in the first 10 holes, and he's likely to carry that momentum over into the final eight holes of his opening round. He'll gain two more strokes and be tied with Paul Casey for the lead by the time he takes a break and the second round gets underway.

Expect Dustin Johnson to also climb up the leaderboard as he returns for the conclusion of his opening round. The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world is at three under par through the first nine holes, having notched an eagle on the second and a birdie on the eighth.

Johnson entered the Masters as one of the heavy favorites to win, as he's played consistently well throughout 2020 and is looking to notch his second career victory at a major tournament, having not won one since the 2016 U.S. Open. He'll at least get to five under par by the end of the first round, putting himself in position to contend for the win throughout the weekend.

Some golfers have had their Friday tee times pushed back, as they got to complete their first round before play was suspended on Thursday evening.

One of those golfers to watch is likely to be Tiger Woods, the five-time Masters champion who is looking to become the first to win the tournament in back-to-back years since he did so in 2001 and 2002. On Thursday, Woods shot a 68, which has him currently tied for fifth at five under par.

It was only the second time in Woods' illustrious career that he broke into the 60s in the opening round of the Masters. He also shot a 68 in the first round in 2010, when he ended up finishing in fourth at 11 under par.

Woods will put up a similar score Friday (perhaps just a couple strokes higher), but he'll be near the top of the leaderboard through the weekend as he looks to win a green jacket yet again.

Keep an eye on Matthew Wolff throughout the weekend, too, as the 21-year-old sits at four under par through 11 holes of his opening round. He's had a strong year (which includes a second-place finish at the U.S. Open back in September), and he's off to an impressive start in his Masters debut. Wolff started with three birdies in his first six holes and has yet to post anything above par.

Wolff is likely going to win his first career major at some point soon, and there's a chance it could be this weekend. He'll at least be in contention for the victory after he continues his strong play on Friday.