NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Russell Westbrook Trade, Myles Turner, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Any number of teams would be intrigued by the idea of acquiring Westbrook.

The 32-year-old averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Rockets during the regular season, and he really appeared to excel when the Rockets committed to a five-out offensive look.

Westbrook is a dynamo on the court and a fiery veteran leader in the locker room. But he also has an enormous contract, which could be a legitimate obstacle in trade talks.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported late Wednesday night the Rockets will have to incentivize teams as part of a Westbrook package, whether by eating some of his salary or adding more of their own assets to the deal.

Windhorst also said Thursday he has "surveyed a significant part of the league," adding there appears to be a general lack of interest in a Westbrook trade, per Hoop Central.

Westbrook's contract could be doubly challenging to work with because of the financial issues the NBA faces this offseason and into next year. He is due more than $85.5 million over the course of the next two years, per Spotrac, with a $47 million player option in 2022-23. Westbrook is all but guaranteed to exercise that option given he will be heading into his age-34 season.

Charania reported Thursday morning the Charlotte Hornets have interest in Westbrook. Ian Begley of SNY.tv also reiterated a past report suggesting the New York Knicks could try to swing a deal.

However, Westbrook's contract and inability to shoot from the perimeter would seemingly limit the return value Houston could acquire. Perhaps the Rockets can capitalize on a team greedy to acquire a star. Otherwise, they might be forced to do some damage control.