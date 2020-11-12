Browns' Jarvis Landry 'Absolutely' Playing Rest of Season for Odell Beckham Jr.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry plans to play the remainder of the 2020 season in honor of his teammate, fellow wideout and best friend Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a season-ending torn ACL against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 25.

"Absolutely. He would do anything to be out here on the field," Landry said when asked if he was playing in Beckham's honor, per a team transcript (h/t Grant Gordon of NFL.com). He continued:

"The guys that are in this building from the coaching staff to the players that take the field with him, we all love the way that he worked. We all loved the leader that he was, the player that he is and the way that he made plays to help us win these football games because honestly, we could not have really done that without him. For us, we have to just continue to play for each other and play for him. He is a part of this. He is a part of this so that is definitely added motivation for sure."

Landry and Beckham were LSU teammates from 2011-13 before entering the NFL in 2014. The New York Giants selected Beckham 12th overall in the draft, and the Miami Dolphins chose Landry 63rd overall.

Their paths converged in Cleveland. Miami traded Landry to the Browns in 2018, and the Giants dealt Beckham to Cleveland one year later. They've been with the Browns ever since.

Regarding Beckham, Landry added:

"Every day that I come out here, I am still looking to the left and right hoping that he was out here. Just from there, just making sure that I am doing my part as a brother, as a friend being there for him and making sure that his spirits are continually lifted, along with his family and friends, as well. I am just praying for a speedy recovery. I just can't wait to get him back out there on the field doing the things that he loves."

Landry is now the unquestioned top pass-catcher on the Browns offense without the talented Beckham. He's amassed 33 catches for 419 yards for the 5-3 Browns, who entered Thursday in a four-way tie for sixth in the AFC. Seven teams will make the AFC playoffs.

Landry and the Browns will now welcome the Houston Texans into Cleveland for a 1 p.m. ET game Sunday.