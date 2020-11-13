The Best of a Bad Situation: The 6 Top UFC Fights for the Rest of 2020

0 of 6

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Fight fans, I have some good news and some bad news. First, the bad news: There are some awful UFC fight cards coming up between now and the end of 2020. They are like roadkill that's been run over so many times you can no longer tell what sort of animal it was.

If you're a fight fan, this isn't exactly a disruptive new paradigm. With ESPN in desperate need of content and UFC owners in desperate need of debt service, all parties have clung to a show-must-go-on mindset, even if it means putting Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez at the top of a pay-per-view main card. Just the way it is.

Now for the good news, which is twofold. First, you don't have to buy or watch any of these cards. Those three magical letters—U-F-C—give the events an unequaled panache in the combat sports world, but the substance doesn't always equal the style. Just something to be aware of.

Second, all the six announced UFC cards from now through the end of the year have been waded through to unearth the hidden gems. These are the six must-watch bouts (though not every card is represented). We're not cherry-picking from the mains and co-mains, either, although there are some of those. So if you are wondering what and when to watch, let this slideshow be your guide.

Fights are listed in no particular order.