Report: John Elway Cleared to Return to Broncos After Recovering from COVID-19

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway has been cleared to return to the facility after recovering from COVID-19, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Elway and team CEO Joe Ellis tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3 and both went home to self-isolate.

"Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well," the team said in a statement. "They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored."

Per Klis, Ellis is still experiencing symptoms and remains away from the team.

Denver also placed Graham Glasgow on the reserve/COVID-19 list in late October and added Shelby Harris to the list on Nov. 4, but Glasgow was activated on Wednesday.

Elway is best known for his Hall of Fame playing career but has been in the Broncos' front office since 2011. He helped build the squad that brought home a Super Bowl title after the 2015 season but the team has missed the playoffs in four straight years and is just 3-5 to start 2020.