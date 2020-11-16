Chances of Each MLB Hall of Fame Candidate Being Inducted in 2021

4 of 8

Haraz N. Ghanbari/Associated Press

3B Scott Rolen: 35.3 percent in 2020 (Trend: plus 18.1 percent)



I'm of the opinion that Rolen should already be in the Hall of Fame.

His 70.1 WAR ranks ninth all-time among third basemen, trailing seven Hall of Famers and Adrian Beltre, who will likely be a first-ballot inductee when his time comes.

He was an excellent defender and a potent middle-of-the-order slugger, winning eight Gold Glove awards and slugging 316 home runs in 17 seasons. Injuries robbed him of some time during his prime, and his production dipped in the later stages of his career, but he did more than enough to earn a place among the best ever at his position.

After his voting percentage more than doubled in his third year on the ballot, he could take another significant leap forward in 2021.

RP Billy Wagner: 31.7 percent in 2020 (Trend: plus 15.0 percent)

A flamethrowing lefty in the days before throwing 95 mph was nothing, Wagner is one of the most dominant relievers in MLB history.

His 422 saves are sixth all-time, and he converted 85.9 percent of his save chances over the course of a 16-year career. He backed that impressive save total with a 2.31 ERA (187 ERA+) and 1.00 WHIP while racking up 1,196 strikeouts in 903 career innings for an impressive 11.9 K/9.

He sat below 20 percent of the vote in each of his first four years on the ballot before taking a significant step forward last year, so it will be interesting to see how he continues to progress.

3B/OF Gary Sheffield: 30.5 percent (Trend: plus 16.9 percent)

Sheffield is an admitted steroid user, although he maintains he did not know at the time what he was taking was illegal. With 509 home runs, 1,676 RBI and one of the most ferocious swings in MLB history, there is no question he has the resume of a Hall of Famer.

The question is whether enough voters will come around in his four remaining years on the ballot.

He spent his first five years of eligibility treading water between 11 and 14 percent of the vote before seeing a huge spike to 30.5 percent in 2020. He still has a long way to go and a short amount of time in which to do it, but perhaps that increase in support will open the floodgates.