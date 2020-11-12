    Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: Celtics Could Move 3 1st-Round Picks for Pelicans PG

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 12, 2020
    New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) runs up the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in New Orleans, Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
    Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics have reportedly emerged as a potential trade partner with the New Orleans Hornets for guard Jrue Holiday. 

    Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Celtics have attempted to trade their first-round picks (Nos. 14, 26 and 30) to move up in the lottery and acquire a pick they would then send to New Orleans.

    Boston would have to send out a matching salary in any trade for Holiday. Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward are the only two realistic options, with the latter being far more likely. Hayward is heading into the last year of his contract and has been oft-injured during his three seasons in Boston.

    It's also unlikely the Pelicans would want to acquire the long-term money on Walker's contract. Walker is due $107.1 million over the next three seasons, an exorbitant sum given his struggles with injuries and a downturn in play in the second half of 2019-20.

    Holiday and Walker would work as a solid backcourt because the former is used to playing without the ball, despite being a nominal "point guard." Lonzo Ball and Holiday spent much of last season co-running the offense, and it's likely the egalitarian Celtics would seek a similar partnership with Walker.

    The Pelicans are expected to continue exploring trade offers for Holiday ahead of next Wednesday's draft, though it's far from a guarantee they will make a move. Holiday is a valued veteran voice and an excellent two-way piece on a roster that could theoretically contend for a playoff spot next season. Moving Holiday for younger pieces would be an acknowledgment the team isn't planning a playoff run until at least 2021-22.

    Currently, the draft picks don't have much tangible value to the Celtics, who consider themselves championship contenders and need more immediate win-now help. 

