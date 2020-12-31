Kenny Golladay Won't Return for Lions' Season Finale vs. Vikings with Hip Injury

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Detroit Lions head coach Darrell Bevell told reporters Thursday that wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who hasn't played since Nov. 1 because of a hip injury, will not take part in the team's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 27-year-old has provided terrific value for the Lions since they selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He topped 1,000 yards receiving in both 2018 and 2019 and led the league with 11 touchdown catches last year.

Golladay recorded 20 receptions for 338 yards and two scores in five appearances in 2020.

The Northern Illinois product missed five games as a rookie with a hamstring injury before playing 31 of a possible 32 games over the last two years. He was again sidelined by a hamstring issue before his hip injury this season, though.

Marvin Jones Jr. takes over as the Lions' No. 1 receiver whenever Golladay is out of the lineup. Danny Amendola, Mohamed Sanu and tight end T.J. Hockenson will also be involved in the aerial attack.

The timing of Golladay's injury-plagued season is unfortunate for both himself and the Lions as he'd started to push toward the upper echelon of wideouts over the past two years.

The high-end talent remains, but it's possible that he's played his last game in Detroit as he enters free agency this offseason.