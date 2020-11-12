AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT in Ratings Battle for 2nd Consecutive Week

Photo credit: AEW

For the second consecutive week, AEW Dynamite defeated WWE NXT in the wrestling ratings war Wednesday night.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Dynamite averaged 764,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while the two-hour NXT show on USA Network garnered 632,000 viewers.

AEW President Tony Khan promised surprises and the shifting of the balance of power in wrestling Wednesday, and while the latter may not have happened, the former undoubtedly did.

Dynamite closed with a surprise, as Pac made his long-awaited return after Penta El Zero M beat Fenix in the main event. It was a fitting spot for Pac since he had formed a stable with Penta and Fenix before the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to go back to his home in England.

Pac confronted Eddie Kingston, and it was announced that Pac will make his in-ring return next week against The Blade.

Another surprise happened earlier in the show when Jade Cargill made her AEW debut by interrupting Cody Rhodes. Cargill cut a promo on Rhodes and suggested that Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal will be making his presence felt in AEW soon.

Also on Dynamite, MJF and Wardlow officially joined the Inner Circle, Brian Cage beat Matt Sydal, Shawn Spears defeated Scorpio Sky, and The Natural Nightmares outlasted The Butcher and The Blade in a Bunkhouse match.

NXT kicked off with a surprising moment, as Johnny Gargano put the North American Championship on the line. He spun a wheel to determine his opponent and clearly rigged it to be Leon Ruff.

Gargano was overconfident, but former North American champion Damian Priest showed up and distracted him, which allowed Ruff to win the title and send shockwaves through NXT and the wrestling business as a whole.

There were also two other title matches on the show, including Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Breezango in the main event. With Pat McAfee and Pete Dunne interfering, Lorcan and Burch managed to retain.

In the third title match, Cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar took advantage of Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde getting involved to beat Jake Atlas and retain.

Also, Candice LeRae defeated Toni Storm when she cheated by putting her feet on the ropes during the pin, and Timothy Thatcher beat Dexter Lumis.

