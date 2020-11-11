Browns' Nick Chubb 'Not Sure' If He'll Return from Knee Injury vs. Texans

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

While Nick Chubb was able to return to practice Wednesday, he's unsure if he will be able to return for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

"I am not sure," the Cleveland Browns running back told reporters of his playing status. "There is still a lot more to it than me just feeling good. I have to go through doctors, team athletic trainers and coaches. It is more than just me saying I feel great."

Chubb was designated to return from injured reserve Monday after missing the last four games because of a sprained MCL.

"It feels great being back out there with the team," Chubb said. "It has been about five weeks, and I been bored of sitting here and rehabbing every day so I was excited to get out there and actually get to run and hang out with the boys on the field."

The Browns may be understandably cautious with Chubb, given the stellar play of Kareem Hunt in his absence. Hunt has rushed for 529 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 113 yards and four scores on his 18 receptions.

Chubb was one of the most explosive backs in football before suffering his knee injury, racking up an average of 5.9 yards per carry. His six carries of 20 or more yards are an NFL high, continuing a big-play trend that was evident throughout 2019.

When Chubb does return, the Browns will have the NFL's most complete and explosive running back duo.

Given the continued struggles of Baker Mayfield, having Chubb and Hunt available to lessen the load will be vital for Cleveland's playoff hopes.