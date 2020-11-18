    Zeke Nnaji's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nuggets Roster

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 19, 2020
    Arizona forward Zeke Nnaji (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Arizona Wildcats forward Zeke Nnaji is headed to Denver to play for the Nuggets after going 22nd overall in the NBA draft.

           

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerZeke Nnaji

    PositionPF/C

    Height: 6'11"

    Weight: 240

    Pro ComparisonTaj Gibson

    Scouting ReportNnaji could carve out a long career just by finishing, creating second-chance opportunities and using his touch on shots around the key. But scouts believe he has more shooting potential to unlock, and they've raved about his humble demeanor and effort—intangibles that point to a positive locker room presence and a player who'll maximize his potential.

             

    Here is what the Nuggets' roster looks like following this pick:

    Nuggets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Jamal Murray, PG: $31.7M (2025)

    Zeke Nnaji, PF/C: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Nikola Jokic, C: $29.5M (2023)

    Gary Harris, SG: $21M (2022)

    Will Barton, SG: $13.3M (2022)

    Michael Porter Jr., PF: $3.3M (2022)

    Monte Morris, PG: $1.6M (2021)

    Vlatko Cancar, SF: $1.4M (2022)

    Keita Bates-Diop, SF: $1.3M (2021)

    P.J. Dozier, PG: $1.3M (2022)

    Bol Bol, C: (2021)


    Free Agents

    Paul Millsap, PF: UFA

    Mason Plumlee, C: UFA

    Jerami Grant, SF: Player option

    Torrey Craig, SF: RFA

    Noah Vonleh, PF: UFA

    Tyler Cook, PF: UFA

             

    If Nnaji is going to unlock his shooting potential, he found an ideal landing spot.

    Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic figure to attract most of the defensive attention in Denver, meaning the rookie will have plenty of open space to work with as soon as his first season. If he delivers on those shots and works his way into the rotation, he can help a championship contender compete in the daunting Western Conference.

