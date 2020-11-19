    Sam Merrill's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Bucks Roster

    Shooting guard Sam Merrill, who led Utah State to a Mountain West Conference championship last year, will play for the Milwaukee Bucks after going with the 60th and final pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

    The New Orleans Pelicans initially drafted him but will send the ex-Aggie to Milwaukee as part of a recent trade that sent Jrue Holiday to Wisconsin, per Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel.

                

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerSam Merrill 

    Position: SG

    Height: 6'5"

    Weight: 205

    Pro ComparisonDuncan Robinson

    Scouting ReportAge hurt Merrill's draft stock and sets him up to emerge as a 2020 steal. He doesn't have Robinson's size, but his shooting precision and basketball IQ are suited for a similar specialist role.

          

    Bucks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Khris Middleton, SF: $35.5M (2024)

    Jrue Holiday, PG: $26.4M (2022)

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF: $25M (2021)

    Brook Lopez, C: $13M (2023)

    Ersan Ilyasova, PF: $7M (2021)

    D.J. Wilson, PF: $3M (2021)

    Donte DiVincenzo, PG: $2.8M (2022)

    Thanasis Antetokounmpo, SF: $1.6M (2021)

    Justin James, SG: $1.4M (2022)

    Jordan Nwora, SF

    Sam Merrill, SG

                     

    Free Agents

    Robin Lopez, C: Player option

    Wesley Matthews, SG: Player option

    Kyle Korver, SG: UFA

    Pat Connaughton, SG: UFA

    Sterling Brown, SG: RFA

    Marvin Williams, PF: UFA

    Frank Mason III, PG: RFA

    Cam Reynolds, F: RFA

             

    The Bucks have a habit of plucking second-round steals, with the team notably selecting sharpshooter Michael Redd, 13-year NBA veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova, 12-year NBA vet Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and current Indiana Pacers star guard Malcolm Brogdon since 2000.

    Perhaps Merrill is the next one. He was perhaps on his way to leading the Aggies on a Cinderella run in the NCAA tournament after he dropped 27 points in an upset win over San Diego State in the MWC title game. The tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however.

    Ultimately, the Bucks clearly see potential in Merrill, who shot 46.1 percent from the field ad 41.0 percent from three-point range.

