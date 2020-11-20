Karim Mane Reportedly Agrees to 2-Way Contract with Magic as UDFA

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Karim Mane, a combo guard out of Vanier College in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, Canada, is now a member of the Orlando Magic after the team signed him to a two-day deal on Friday, per Blake Murphy of The Athletic.

The 6'5", 195-pound shooting guard joins a Magic team that added UNC guard Cole Anthony with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday. Orlando did not select anyone in the second round, and Mane is its first reported undrafted free agent signing this year.

Mane posted 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals in the RSEQ (Reseau du sport etudiant du Quebec) league.

His scouting report from Carl Berman and David Sauriol of NetScouts Basketball (h/t NBA) read in part:

"Mane has a versatile offensive game that mixes up attacking the basket using a variety of shifty hesitation dribbles and changes of pace with shooting from deep. He is capable of creating three-point attempts off the bounce as a pull-up shooter and firing deep threes well behind the line. Although Mane can be streaky, he has nice looking shot mechanics and a quick release which bodes well for improved consistency in the future ."

The Magic may need some reinforcements at guard with D.J. Augustin and Michael Carter-Williams entering free agency. Evan Fournier and Markelle Fultz's contracts also run out in 2021.

Mane probably won't be that answer off the bat. Josh Robbins of The Athletic provided some insight into the move, noting that he's seen as a long-term developmental prospect.

However, the Magic are clearly intrigued by his potential, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get some playing time for Orlando by the season's end.