    Desmond Bane's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Grizzlies Roster

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 19, 2020

    TCU guard Desmond Bane (1) drives on Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
    Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

    TCU guard Desmond Bane is now a member of the Memphis Grizzlies after they selected him 30th overall in the 2020 NBA draft following a trade with the Boston Celtics.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerDesmond Bane

    Position: SG

    Height: 6'6"

    Weight: 215

    Pro Comparison: Joe Harris

    Scouting ReportDesmond Bane will try to make his case as the best shooter in the draft, but he can also add more to a team with his passing and defensive IQ. Every team should be drawn to his versatility and easy fit. He's a good bet to emerge as a valuable role player.

            

    Here is how he fits in his new team's roster:

       

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Grizzlies Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Desmond Bane, SG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Gorgui Dieng, C: $15.7M (2021)

    Jonas Valanciunas, C: $15M (2022)

    Justise Winslow, SF: $13M (2022)

    Dillon Brooks, SF: $11.7M (2023)

    Kyle Anderson, SF: $9.3M (2022)

    Ja Morant, PG: $8.9M (2023)

    Tyus Jones, PG: $8.8M (2022)

    Jaren Jackson Jr., PF: $6.7M (2022)

    Marko Guduric, SG: $2.7M (2021)

    Brandon Clarke, PF: $2.5M (2023)

    Grayson Allen, SG: $2.3M (2022)

         

    Free Agents

    Josh Jackson, SF: UFA

    De'Anthony Melton, PG: RFA

    Jontay Porter, PF: Team option

    Shaq Buchanan, G: RFA

    Yuta Watanabe, F: RFA

    John Konchar, G: RFA

    Anthony Tolliver, PF: UFA

            

    Memphis is an up-and-coming franchise largely because of the presence of Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.

    Surrounding him with shooters will help the Grizzlies compete in the Western Conference considering how much defensive attention he attracts, and Bane is someone who can take advantage of the resultant space as he plays his way into the rotation as a rookie.

    Related

      Report: Clips-Nets-Pistons Make Trade

      ◾️ Pistons get No. 19 overall ◾️ Nets get Landry Shamet ◾️ Clippers get Luke Kennard (Shams)

      Report: Clips-Nets-Pistons Make Trade
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Clips-Nets-Pistons Make Trade

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Ricky Rubio Traded to Wolves

      Thunder send Ricky Rubio, No. 25 and No. 28 to Minnesota for the No. 17 pick

      Report: Ricky Rubio Traded to Wolves
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Ricky Rubio Traded to Wolves

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      LaMelo Ball Goes to Hornets

      🚨 Youngest Ball bro goes No. 3 overall 📋 Pro player comp: Penny Hardaway 📸 First look at LaMelo in a Hornets jersey

      LaMelo Ball Goes to Hornets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo Ball Goes to Hornets

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      LIVE: NBA Draft Results 📝

      ⛰️ Nuggets get RJ Hampton in trade from NOLA ☘️ Celtics grab Oregon guard Payton Pritchard 😯 Mavs take Tyrell Terry with first pick of 2nd round

      LIVE: NBA Draft Results 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LIVE: NBA Draft Results 📝

      Bleacherreport
      via Bleacherreport