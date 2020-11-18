Desmond Bane's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Grizzlies Roster

Desmond Bane's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Grizzlies RosterNovember 19, 2020
TCU guard Desmond Bane is now a member of the Memphis Grizzlies after they selected him 30th overall in the 2020 NBA draft following a trade with the Boston Celtics.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Desmond Bane
Position: SG
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 215
Pro Comparison: Joe Harris
Scouting Report: Desmond Bane will try to make his case as the best shooter in the draft, but he can also add more to a team with his passing and defensive IQ. Every team should be drawn to his versatility and easy fit. He's a good bet to emerge as a valuable role player.
Here is how he fits in his new team's roster:
Grizzlies Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Desmond Bane, SG: Rookie scale contract (2024)
Gorgui Dieng, C: $15.7M (2021)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: $15M (2022)
Justise Winslow, SF: $13M (2022)
Dillon Brooks, SF: $11.7M (2023)
Kyle Anderson, SF: $9.3M (2022)
Ja Morant, PG: $8.9M (2023)
Tyus Jones, PG: $8.8M (2022)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF: $6.7M (2022)
Marko Guduric, SG: $2.7M (2021)
Brandon Clarke, PF: $2.5M (2023)
Grayson Allen, SG: $2.3M (2022)
Josh Jackson, SF: UFA
De'Anthony Melton, PG: RFA
Jontay Porter, PF: Team option
Shaq Buchanan, G: RFA
Yuta Watanabe, F: RFA
John Konchar, G: RFA
Anthony Tolliver, PF: UFA
Memphis is an up-and-coming franchise largely because of the presence of Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.
Surrounding him with shooters will help the Grizzlies compete in the Western Conference considering how much defensive attention he attracts, and Bane is someone who can take advantage of the resultant space as he plays his way into the rotation as a rookie.
