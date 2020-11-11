    Texans Rumors: David Johnson Unlikely to Play vs. Browns After Concussion

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 11, 2020
    Alerted 12m ago in the B/R App

    Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Running back David Johnson will likely miss the Houston Texans' Week 10 game at the Cleveland Browns after suffering a concussion against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Johnson missed practice Wednesday and has not received clearance to return to the field. Backup Duke Johnson would be in line to start.

    The 2016 All-Pro has started all eight games this season and tallied 408 yards and three touchdowns on 103 carries. Johnson has also caught 16 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown.

    He posted two rushes for 16 yards against Jacksonville and was targeted once prior to the injury, which forced him to miss the rest of the game.

    Johnson became the Texans' lead tailback when Houston acquired him as part of a deal to send wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. A revelation in 2016, Johnson has not come close to replicating that success since.

    He's totaled nearly as many rushing yards from 2017 to 2020 (1,716) as he did in his first two years in the league (1,820), though a wrist injury in Week 1 in 2017 cost him the rest of that season.

    Now he may miss Week 10 as the spiraling Texans (2-6) work to salvage their season.

