Spurs' Tim Duncan Reportedly Steps Away from Gregg Popovich's Coaching Staff

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan is stepping away from coaching after spending last season as an assistant coach with his former team, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein added that this decision was expected, and the 44-year-old Hall of Famer will continue to provide player development guidance as he did after he retired following the 2015-16 season.

Duncan earned 15 selections each to the All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Star teams through his 19 seasons as a player in San Antonio, where he led the Spurs to five championships after the team drafted him with the first overall pick out of Wake Forest in 1997.

If this is a permanent end to his coaching career, Duncan will remain undefeated as a head coach. One of the Spurs' 32 victories on the season was a one-point win over the Charlotte Hornets on March 3. Popovich missed the game for personal reasons and Duncan filled in for the night.

He had previously served as acting head coach when Popovich was ejected from a game back in November.

There are no other reported changes to Popovich's staff, which also includes Becky Hammon, Will Hardy, Chip Engelland and Mitch Johnson.