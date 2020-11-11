    Spurs' Tim Duncan Reportedly Steps Away from Gregg Popovich's Coaching Staff

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 11, 2020

    San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Tim Duncan looks on during practice before the start of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan is stepping away from coaching after spending last season as an assistant coach with his former team, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

    Stein added that this decision was expected, and the 44-year-old Hall of Famer will continue to provide player development guidance as he did after he retired following the 2015-16 season. 

    Duncan earned 15 selections each to the All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Star teams through his 19 seasons as a player in San Antonio, where he led the Spurs to five championships after the team drafted him with the first overall pick out of Wake Forest in 1997. 

    If this is a permanent end to his coaching career, Duncan will remain undefeated as a head coach. One of the Spurs' 32 victories on the season was a one-point win over the Charlotte Hornets on March 3. Popovich missed the game for personal reasons and Duncan filled in for the night. 

    He had previously served as acting head coach when Popovich was ejected from a game back in November. 

    There are no other reported changes to Popovich's staff, which also includes Becky Hammon, Will Hardy, Chip Engelland and Mitch Johnson. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Spurs’ Tim Duncan to leave Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff after one season

      Spurs’ Tim Duncan to leave Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff after one season
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Spurs’ Tim Duncan to leave Gregg Popovich’s coaching staff after one season

      Christopher Denson
      via ClutchPoints

      Tim Duncan 'stepping away' from full-time coaching role with Spurs, according to report

      Tim Duncan 'stepping away' from full-time coaching role with Spurs, according to report
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Tim Duncan 'stepping away' from full-time coaching role with Spurs, according to report

      kens5.com
      via kens5.com

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Take some time to fill out this survey and you could win $500 📲

      We Want to Hear from You 👂
      NBA logo
      NBA

      We Want to Hear from You 👂

      Qualtrics
      via Qualtrics

      Auburn's Isaac Okoro among draft prospects contacted by Spurs

      Auburn's Isaac Okoro among draft prospects contacted by Spurs
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      Auburn's Isaac Okoro among draft prospects contacted by Spurs

      Jeff McDonald
      via mySA