Ohio State vs. Maryland Football Game Canceled After Terrapins' COVID-19 Spike

Saturday's football game between the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and Maryland Terrapins has been canceled.

In a statement from Maryland athletic director Damon Evans, all of his team's activities have been suspended for the time being "due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases" within the program:

"There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We realize that this news is disappointing to all of the Maryland fans out there who were looking forward to the Terps taking on an outstanding Ohio State team, but the responsible thing for us to do is pause football activities, given the number of positive cases currently in our program."

Head coach Michael Locksley said:

"We're obviously extremely disappointed that we'll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday. It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about. However, we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staffs safety at the forefront of our decision making process. We'll continue to operate as much as we can virtually as we monitor the situation in hopes of returning to play when it's deemed safe."

Since the Big Ten structured its regular season to run through Dec. 12 with no built-in off weeks before the conference title game on Dec. 19, the game won't be rescheduled.

Teams that don't reach the Big Ten Championship Game will play in a consolation game on Dec. 19. Seeding will be determined based on the order of finish during the regular season.

Ohio State (3-0) is ranked third in the Associated Press Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll. Maryland (2-1) has won back-to-back games after a 43-3 loss to Northwestern on Oct. 24.