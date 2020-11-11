    Corey Davis' Brother Titus, Former Central Michigan WR, Dies of Cancer at Age 27

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020

    Central Michigan receiver Titus Davis runs off the field following an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio), Saturday, Nov. 15, 2014, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Al Goldis/Associated Press

    Former Central Michigan star Titus Davis died Wednesday at the age of 27. 

    The Detroit News' Tony Paul reported Davis had been diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer, in July. The Wheaton, Illinois, native was the brother of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis.

    For two years, they were on opposing sides in college as Corey played for Western Michigan. They split their head-to-head meetings in 2013 and 2014.

    Titus was a first-team All-MAC wideout as a junior and senior. He left the Chippewas as one of their greatest pass-catchers ever. He's fourth in school history in receptions (204) and first in both receiving yards (3,700) and touchdown receptions (37).

    Davis' former Central Michigan teammates Miami Dolphins safety Kavon Frazier and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush mourned him:

    Davis was involved in perhaps the most memorable play in program history when he found the end zone on the Chippewas' Hail Mary at the end of the 2014 Bahamas Bowl:

    Davis went undrafted in 2015 and signed with the San Diego Chargers. He also enjoyed spells with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears.

    Related

      Ohio State-Maryland Canceled

      Ohio State-Maryland Canceled
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ohio State-Maryland Canceled

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      LSU QB Might Miss Season

      Coach O says Myles Brennan is unlikely to play again this season due to abdominal/hip injury

      LSU QB Might Miss Season
      College Football logo
      College Football

      LSU QB Might Miss Season

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      New Mexico Spending $70K Per Week to Play Amid COVID-19

      New Mexico Spending $70K Per Week to Play Amid COVID-19
      College Football logo
      College Football

      New Mexico Spending $70K Per Week to Play Amid COVID-19

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Ohio State Offense Is Living Up to the Hype

      We look at Justin Fields and the Buckeyes' hot start 🔥

      Ohio State Offense Is Living Up to the Hype
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ohio State Offense Is Living Up to the Hype

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report