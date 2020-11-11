Corey Davis' Brother Titus, Former Central Michigan WR, Dies of Cancer at Age 27

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Former Central Michigan star Titus Davis died Wednesday at the age of 27.

The Detroit News' Tony Paul reported Davis had been diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer, in July. The Wheaton, Illinois, native was the brother of Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis.



For two years, they were on opposing sides in college as Corey played for Western Michigan. They split their head-to-head meetings in 2013 and 2014.

Titus was a first-team All-MAC wideout as a junior and senior. He left the Chippewas as one of their greatest pass-catchers ever. He's fourth in school history in receptions (204) and first in both receiving yards (3,700) and touchdown receptions (37).

Davis' former Central Michigan teammates Miami Dolphins safety Kavon Frazier and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush mourned him:

Davis was involved in perhaps the most memorable play in program history when he found the end zone on the Chippewas' Hail Mary at the end of the 2014 Bahamas Bowl:

Davis went undrafted in 2015 and signed with the San Diego Chargers. He also enjoyed spells with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears.