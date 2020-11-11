Luka Garza, Cade Cunningham Headline 2020-21 AP Preseason All-America Team

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Associated Press rolled out its preseason All-American team ahead of the 2020-21 men's college basketball season.

Iowa star Luka Garza, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, was a unanimous selection.

"I couldn't be more excited about this year and coming back," he said. "Going through the process, I learned a lot, but at the end of the day, going through this team's potential, I felt like this was something I couldn't turn down and not be a part of."

Cade Cunningham hasn't played a minute at the college level, but the Oklahoma State freshman ranked first in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2020. That was enough to get Cunningham an All-American nod.

He's the only freshman represented.

2020-21 AP Preseason All-American Team

Luka Garza, C, Iowa (Sr.)

Corey Kispert, F, Gonzaga (Sr.)

Remy Martin, G, Arizona State (Sr.)

Jared Butler, G, Baylor (Jr.)

Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois (Jr.)

Cade Cunningham, G, Oklahoma State (Fr.)

Garza originally declared for the 2020 NBA draft before announcing in August he would return to the Hawkeyes. In doing so, he became the early favorite for the top individual honors.

The 6'11" center averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds as a junior. He also shot 54.2 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three-point range.

In confirming his decision to stay at Illinois, Ayo Dosunmu laid out his lofty ambitions. He said he dreams of playing in the NBA but wants to win a national championship before that.

The Fighting Illini have never won the NCAA tournament, but nobody will doubt Dosunmu's drive to bring home the program's first title. He's coming off a 2019-20 season in which he put up 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Baylor sits second behind Gonzaga in the AP's preseason Top 25. and the Bears' hopes of a third-ever Final Four appearance will rest squarely on the shoulders of Jared Butler. He was the team's leading scorer (16.0) while finishing second in assists (3.1).

According to the AP, Gonzaga's Corey Kispert and Remy Martin were tied in the voting for the last All-American spot.

Kispert averaged 13.9 points and 4.0 rebounds, and he's poised to play a large role for the Zags after they lost Filip Petrusev and Killian Tillie.

Thanks partially to the efforts, the Sun Devils were on pace for their third straight NCAA tournament appearance—their first such streak since the 1960s—before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the event. The AP noted Ike Diogu (2003-04) is ASU's only other preseason All-American.