NBA Draft 2020: Latest Expert Mocks, Predictions for LaMelo Ball, Top Guards

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Which way does LaMelo Ball bounce?

That's the question on everyone's mind.

Scouts overwhelmingly agree that he has the most upside of any player in this draft, but lately, teams have reportedly soured on him because of his interviews.

"Here is what I’m hearing from the league at large: LaMelo Ball is not performing very well at job interviews," Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer said on 102.5 FM WFNZ. "I’ve heard that from multiple sources. He is not improving his perception via job interview.

"There are people drafting later in the top ten who were not preparing for the possibility of Ball still being around and, I’m not saying that he will be a top three pick, I am saying that I know for a fact that there are teams later in the top ten who are doing more research on him because they no longer think it’s a given he will."

DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony pushed back on that notion, but the rumors are out there.

If the rumors are remotely true, that means this now becomes a choice between whether or not organizations will go with what they've seen on the court from Ball or what they hear in conversations with him.

Minnesota has already spoken with Ball and, according to Givony, are planning to meet with him again and have a pre-draft workout.

If he does well, it's likely the Wolves take him at No. 1.

But it also gives Minnesota a window into what to do if they don't want him. They could trade down with the Detroit Pistons, who have are very interested in the 6-foot-7 point guard.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard reports that Pistons general manager Troy Weaver revealed that moving up in the draft is "definitely an option."

Weaver is well aware of Ball's connection to the franchise via his manager Jermaine Jackson Sr. and, more than that, Detroit is in desperate need of a floor general to spearhead their rebuilding process.

"I'm always happy to hear players embrace our organization, our city," Weaver told Woodyard. "That never goes unnoticed. I know people around him. His trainer is a Detroit native, so I'm sure he's been here for a while working out.I'm sure he's well versed in the city from traveling around, being with his trainer and hearing different things, so no, that doesn't go unnoticed and that's always a positive when prospects speak highly of the city and the organization."

Right now, the safe wager is that Ball goes first. From there, he'll either stay in with the Timberwolves or be on his way to Motown.