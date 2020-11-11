NBA Draft 2020: Latest Expert Mocks, Predictions for LaMelo Ball, Top Guards

NBA Draft 2020: Latest Expert Mocks, Predictions for LaMelo Ball, Top GuardsNovember 11, 2020
The 2020 NBA draft is just a week away, so all 30 teams in the league are officially on the pre-game clock.
All interviews, workouts, reviews and analysis should have been done by now, because it's time to make some concrete decisions and have a few contingencies in place because there will be surprises and head-scratchers on the night of Nov. 18.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No. 1 overall pick, so everyone else will be following their lead as they sort through the remaining prospects.
Once the first player comes off the board, whether it's LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman or Anthony Edwards, then the rest of the dominoes will fall into place.
There's already a litany of rumors associated with the draft, especially when it comes to the lottery picks, so there will be plenty of excitement to look forward to.
Here's the latest mock draft and predictions where top guards like Ball will land.
NBA Mock Draft, 1st Round
LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks
Which way does LaMelo Ball bounce?
That's the question on everyone's mind.
Scouts overwhelmingly agree that he has the most upside of any player in this draft, but lately, teams have reportedly soured on him because of his interviews.
"Here is what I’m hearing from the league at large: LaMelo Ball is not performing very well at job interviews," Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer said on 102.5 FM WFNZ. "I’ve heard that from multiple sources. He is not improving his perception via job interview.
"There are people drafting later in the top ten who were not preparing for the possibility of Ball still being around and, I’m not saying that he will be a top three pick, I am saying that I know for a fact that there are teams later in the top ten who are doing more research on him because they no longer think it’s a given he will."
DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony pushed back on that notion, but the rumors are out there.
If the rumors are remotely true, that means this now becomes a choice between whether or not organizations will go with what they've seen on the court from Ball or what they hear in conversations with him.
Minnesota has already spoken with Ball and, according to Givony, are planning to meet with him again and have a pre-draft workout.
If he does well, it's likely the Wolves take him at No. 1.
But it also gives Minnesota a window into what to do if they don't want him. They could trade down with the Detroit Pistons, who have are very interested in the 6-foot-7 point guard.
ESPN's Eric Woodyard reports that Pistons general manager Troy Weaver revealed that moving up in the draft is "definitely an option."
Weaver is well aware of Ball's connection to the franchise via his manager Jermaine Jackson Sr. and, more than that, Detroit is in desperate need of a floor general to spearhead their rebuilding process.
"I'm always happy to hear players embrace our organization, our city," Weaver told Woodyard. "That never goes unnoticed. I know people around him. His trainer is a Detroit native, so I'm sure he's been here for a while working out.I'm sure he's well versed in the city from traveling around, being with his trainer and hearing different things, so no, that doesn't go unnoticed and that's always a positive when prospects speak highly of the city and the organization."
Right now, the safe wager is that Ball goes first. From there, he'll either stay in with the Timberwolves or be on his way to Motown.
Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
Anthony Edwards is box office.
He can jump out of the gym, score at will and, yes, he can put on a show.
Those are definitely the attributes teams look for in a draft pick, which is why he's a viable threat to go No. 1 overall.
But as much as Edwards leaps off the page from an athletic standpoint, there are still questions about his future in the NBA.
The Georgia standout can fill up a stat sheet, but to date, he hasn't been able to do it efficiently.
Last season, his first with the Bulldogs, he shot 40.2 percent from the field and a disappointing 29.4 percent from the three-point line.
Edwards' deep ball woes wouldn't be so problematic if it weren't for the fact that he took 7.7 three-pointers per game.
That's fair in college, but in the league, he'll need to be able to knock down shots from behind the arc.
Givony reported that multiple teams left "discouraged" after watching Edwards' pro day due to his inconsistent jump shot and sluggishness.
That kind of news doesn't bode well for the 19-year old guard's chances at going first, but it doesn't mean he'll fall too low.
Wherever he lands, he'll need to know that players are bigger, faster and stronger in the NBA, so he won't be able to just rely on his physical gifts, he'll have to put in the work to be a more versatile scorer.
He'll also have to dedicate himself to the other side of the ball.
Teams need strong perimeter defenders to stop players like Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard and James Harden from having their way offensively, so if Edwards wants to be able to stay on the floor, he must improve on defense.
Looking at the draft order and team needs, it's likely Edwards goes third to the Charlotte Hornets, where he'll have plenty of opportunities to play and develop in real time.
Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
No one would accuse Tyrese Haliburton of being the most athletic prospect in this draft class, but they'll likely have plenty of other accolades to throw his way.
The 6-foot-5 point guard out of Iowa State is a throwback to the position and bring with him the kind of basketball IQ reminiscent of Rajon Rondo.
He's not flashy like Ball or as bouncy as Edwards, but he's a true floor general that knows how to run an offense and put teammates in position to play well.
That puts him high on most teams' list, according to The Athletic's John Hollinger.
"He’s going to go high," Hollinger wrote. "Everybody likes him.
"He has length and tools, the background on him is impeccable, and all these 1-on-0 shooting drills in ‘workouts’ are going to make him look really good."
One of the rubs against Haliburton, outside of his lack of explosiveness, is his shot.
He shoots more of a set shot than a jumper and that could prove to be a difficult shot to get off at the next level with so many athletic perimeter defenders in the NBA.
Still, Haliburton played very well last year, averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.9 rebounds, while shooting 59.2 percent from the field because of his knack for attacking the basket.
"He’s going to fit in really well wherever he goes because of his character, his humility, his skill level and basketball IQ,” Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm told Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek. "He can play the point guard and he’s an excellent passer, but he’s also versatile enough to play other positions. He can impact that game with or without the ball and then he’ll adjust well just coming in as a rookie and accepting his role."
The Chicago Bulls need a point guard, but it would be a stretch for them to justify taking Haliburton at No. 4.
Look for the Bulls to try and trade down to get him or for the Pistons to nab him if they don't move up to get Ball.