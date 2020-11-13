Ranking the Best Undrafted Free Agents in the NBA Since 2000

0 of 8

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Hundreds of players hope to hear their names called in the NBA draft, but only 60 of them realize the dream. Everyone else begins their professional journey as an undrafted free agent.

And every once in a while, teams uncover a gem.

Finding a major contributor outside of the draft is immensely difficult. Since 2000, no undrafted free agent has made an All-Star team. Even the best UFAs are often complementary pieces.

Nevertheless, several undrafted players have played key roles on championship rosters over the last two decades. Others have developed into longtime starters.

The list is limited to players who were eligible for the 2000 draft or later and were not chosen. For example, former Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace starred in the early 2000s but does not qualify because he was a part of the 1996 class.

Overall production is the biggest factor, though longevity, championship impact and peak performance are also considered.