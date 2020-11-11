The Masters 2020: Complete TV and Live-Stream Guide for Opening Round

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

On Thursday, the 84th edition of the Masters Tournament will get underway. And even though it has yet to begin, it's already guaranteed to be a historic weekend at Augusta National Golf Club.

Never before has the Masters been played in November. It is held annually each April, but this year's event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. There also won't be fans in attendance, just as there weren't at the two prior 2020 majors (the PGA Championship in August and the U.S. Open in September).

It's going to be different, but it should also be exciting. Tiger Woods has an opportunity to become the first golfer to win back-to-back Masters since he did it in 2001 and 2002.

Coming off his first win at a major at the U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau will look to win two in a row with his first Masters victory. And Jon Rahm will be aiming to win his first major tournament.

Here's a look at the complete broadcast schedule for Thursday's opening round, followed by a preview of the first day of this year's event.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

First-Round Broadcast Schedule

7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ET, Masters.com and Masters app

1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and Watch ESPN

First-Round Preview

There are 93 golfers in this year's field, and if Woods is going to become a six-time Masters winner, he is going to have to rise to the top of a leaderboard filled with talent.

The 44-year-old will be looking to get off to a strong start for the second year in a row. In 2019, he played four consistent rounds, shooting a 70, 68, 67 and 70 to finish at 13 under par, one stroke ahead of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

This year, Woods will begin his opening round on the 10th hole at 7:55 a.m. ET on Thursday, alongside Shane Lowry and Andy Ogletree. However, he doesn't enter Masters week with much momentum.

The 15-time major winner has played in only six tournaments since July, and his best showing during that span came at the PGA Championship, in which he finished tied for 37th.

"I haven't played a lot, obviously. But it's been gearing up for the major championships and trying to understand what we have to deal with, you know, this year with COVID and trying to be safe, and I was hesitant to come back and start playing," Woods said, per Steve DiMeglio of Golfweek. "... I haven't put all the pieces together, and hopefully that will be this week."

But Woods is one of golf's all-time greats, and there's a chance he'll be right there competing for the win on Sunday, just like last year.

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is one of the early Masters favorites, despite not finishing better than 21st in his first three tournaments at Augusta National. But he has improved his game quite a bit since the 2019 Masters, adding muscle and power that allows him to drive the ball further.

The 27-year-old is grouped with Jon Rahm, the No. 2-ranked golfer in the world, and Louis Oosthuizen for the opening round. They'll begin on the 10th hole at 7:33 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Rahm has yet to win a major tournament, but the 26-year-old Spaniard could be in contention this weekend at the Masters after finishing in the top 10 each of the past two years.

Dustin Johnson has been one of the hottest golfers of 2020, which led to him ascending to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. He's finished either first or second in five of his past six tournaments, and he finished tied for sixth in the other, which was the U.S. Open.

The 36-year-old won the Tour Championship in September and finished tied for second in the PGA Championship a month earlier.

However, Johnson still has only one career win at a major tournament, which came at the 2016 U.S. Open. He's played well at the Masters over the years, though, finishing in the top 10 in his past four appearances, which includes his tie for second last year.

Johnson's group will surely be one to watch on Thursday, when he'll be playing with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay beginning on the first hole at noon ET.