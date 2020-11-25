    Capital One's 'The Match': Odds, Format, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Tee Time

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst INovember 25, 2020

    Stephen Curry hits from the 18th tee of the Silverado Resort North Course as Phil Mickelson looks on during the pro-am event of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    Eric Risberg/Associated Press

    Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" is back for another round with a new twist, a new field and likely even more wagers.

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will team with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning against PGA icon Phil Mickelson and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

    It will be the third appearance in the exhibition for Mickelson, with Manning returning for a second go. Both Curry and Barkley are new to the event, though the former NBA star served as an analyst during the previous contest in May.

    The latest round will take place Friday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. ET at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

    Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change"

    Date: Friday, November 27

    Tee Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: TNT (additional coverage available in the B/R App)

    Streaming: TNTDrama.com

           

    Format

    Barkley and Mickelson vs. Curry and Manning, modified alternate shot match play 

          

    Odds

    Curry and Manning: -175 ($175 to win $100)

    Mickelson and Barkley: +138 ($100 to win $138)

    Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

    Capital One's The Match will work to raise funds for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and focus on opportunities for diversity and equality in sports as a whole. 

    "Last year, I had the incredible opportunity to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University through the game of golf," Curry said. "I truly believe an investment in HBCUs is an investment in our future, and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to support these great institutions alongside some of my favorite players...and Chuck."

    Mickelson, who owns the Arizona course along with his business partners, added: "While we may need a handicap for Chuck, I'm looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause. It's also going to give fans and viewers an up-close look at Stone Canyon Golf Club, a place that I'm extremely proud of and excited to show how special it is."

          

