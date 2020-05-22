Capital One's The Match: Complete Guide to Star-Studded Charity Golf Event

0 of 6

John Locher/Associated Press

The rescheduled Masters tournament is at least six months away.

The Super Bowl, under ideal circumstances, is another three months beyond that.

If you can't bear the thought of waiting so long to see the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady—and some retired guy named Peyton Manning—perform in a competitive weekend spotlight, the good folks at Capital One have you covered.

The generational stars will take center stage Sunday for Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity", a golf event that will take place on Woods' home turf at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, and will generate a cool $10 million (or even more) for COVID-19 relief.

It's a sequel of sorts to Capital One's "The Match", a one-on-one duel between Mickelson and Woods in Las Vegas that Lefty won on the fourth playoff hole in November 2018.

Brady earned his sixth Super Bowl ring the following February, and Woods took the Masters the subsequent April, bringing the foursome's gaudy hardware total to eight Lombardi Trophies and 20 major championships.

Woods will pair with Manning and Mickelson with Brady for the event, to be simulcast on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN at 2 p.m. ET with pre-match coverage available in the Bleacher Report app.

WarnerMedia and the golfers will make a collective $10 million donation toward COVID-19 relief, and the competition includes a partnership with the All In Challenge and additional on-course challenges for charity.

It'll also provide some positive energy and smiles amid a global crisis.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unimaginable tragedy and heartbreak," said Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports.

"We’re hopeful this event and platform will help raise meaningful funding for COVID-19 relief, while also providing a source of brief distraction and entertainment for all sports fans."

The four players have dominated golf and football over the past two decades. We've compiled a list of everything you'll need to know as you count down the hours to Sunday's afternoon tee-off.