    Terence Crawford Retains Welterweight Title with 4th-Round TKO vs. Kell Brook

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 15, 2020

    FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 file photo, Terence Crawford has his hand raised in victory after defeating Lithuania's Egidijus Kavaliauskas by TKO in the ninth round of a WBO welterweight boxing match, in New York. Qatar is preparing to host the 2022 World Cup and is now looking to attract big-name boxing. Promoter Bob Arum has been in talks with Qatari officials about bringing a welterweight unification bout between Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford to the energy-rich Gulf nation. (AP Photo/Michael Owens, File)
    Michael Owens/Associated Press

    WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford retained his belt and stayed undefeated after defeating challenger Kell Brook via fourth-round TKO on Saturday at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

    Neither fighter held a big advantage after three rounds: Of note, Mike Coppinger of The Athletic had Brook winning 2-1, while Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports gave two to Crawford.

    However, Crawford unleashed a flurry of power punches early in the fourth round and sealed Brook's fate shortly thereafter.

    Crawford is now a perfect 37-0 professionally with 28 victories by knockout, including his last eight.

    The three-weight world champion has held lightweight, light welterweight and welterweight classes.

    The 33-year-old beat Ricky Burns on March 1, 2014, for the WBO welterweight belt to begin his first title reign and successfully defended the belt twice before moving to the light welterweight division.

    Crawford won the vacant WBO light welterweight belt on his first fight in the weight class and defended that title six times.

    He then moved to the welterweight class in June 2018, beating Jeff Horn for the WBO welterweight belt. Entering Saturday, Crawford had defended the title successfully three times.

    BoxRec ranked Crawford as the sixth-best pound-for-pound fighter in the world entering Saturday.

    Brook is 39-3 lifetime with 27 knockouts. He previously held the IBF welterweight title as an undefeated champion and went for Gennady Golovkin's WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles in September 2016 but lost via fifth-round KO to mark his first-ever defeat.

    The 34-year-old from Sheffield, England, then fell to Errol Spence Jr. and lost his IBF welterweight title eight months later.

    However, Brook bounced back with two victories in 2018 before winning via seventh-round TKO over Mark DeLuca last February to claim the WBO Inter-Continental light-middleweight title.

