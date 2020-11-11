Masters 2020: Latest Odds and Betting Tips for Golf's Top Contenders

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It's Wednesday of Masters week, which, in a typical year, would mean patrons would gather for the highly anticipated annual Par 3 Contest after the day's practice rounds.

In this coronavirus-affected year, which sees the Masters Tournament being played in November instead of its traditional first full week in April, there will be no Par 3 Contest.

Still, there will be plenty of opportunities for golf fans to watch their favorites attempt to claim a green jacket at Augusta National this week, especially with the Masters and IBM coverage feature that will allow patrons anywhere in the world to create a customized feed of golfers to follow throughout the tournament, with the ability to watch every shot at every hole.

So you know you can watch your favorites at the Masters, but that doesn't mean those are the players on whom you'll be betting. (Unless you prefer to bet with your heart and not your head, in which case, don't let us get in the way of that.)

The lines have shifted a bit in recent days, but one thing has been clear from the beginning: Bryson DeChambeau is the biggest Vegas favorite, at 15-2 odds as of this writing. Dustin Johnson and John Rahm aren't far behind him, but nearly everyone in golf thinks that DeChambeau is going to do things we frankly have never seen done at Augusta National this week.

Let's take a closer look at the top 25 favorites to win the 2020 Masters Tournament.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2020 Masters Odds to Win

Bryson DeChambeau 15-2

Dustin Johnson 17-2

Jon Rahm 10-1

Rory McIlroy 13-1

Justin Thomas 13-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Brooks Koepka 17-1

Tyrrell Hatton 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 28-1

Jason Day 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Bubba Watson 33-1

Collin Morikawa 35-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Matthew Wolff 45-1

Tiger Woods 45-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood 55-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-1

Scottie Scheffler 66-1

Cameron Champ 70-1

Rickie Fowler 70-1

Jordan Spieth 70-1

Full odds on DraftKings

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Despite the sports calendar being flipped on its head this year because of COVID-19, two of golf's three other major tournaments were able to go on this year, albeit without spectators.

It has served to give us a much better understanding of this year's Masters Tournament than we would normally get in a typical schedule year, when the order is the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

The PGA Championship kicked off the majors season this year in the second weekend in August after being moved from its initial mid-May date. It was the first major in more than a year, and, in his PGA Championship debut, Collin Morikawa won by two strokes ahead of Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson.

The U.S. Open was held September 17–20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, instead of mid-June. It was there that the DeChambeau hype train left the station as he won his first major title with a six-under 274.

DeChambeau's three-under 67 in the final round was three strokes better than the rest of the field.

The Open Championship, set to be held July 16-19 at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England, was canceled for the first time since World War II.

What do these previous performances tell us ahead of the Masters, and how do they affect the odds? DeChambeau's line speaks for itself. Add to that the weight he has put on this year and the strength he has gained from it, and watch some videos like this one, and you realize you might be foolish to bet against him in Georgia.

But then there's Johnson. The world No. 1 wants to slip his first-ever green jacket over his shoulders, and he's in great position to do so this year.

In his last four Masters, Johnson has finished tied for sixth, fourth and second. He certainly isn't interested in being runner-up in another major this year, which will be even more motivation to bring it home.

Rory McIlroy, at 13-1, is also looking for his first career Masters win. But it will be easier said than done for the 31-year-old.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ-WV-PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ-PA-WV-IN-IA-CO-IL-TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com-sportsbook for details.