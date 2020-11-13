Fantasy Booking the Long-Term Outlook of Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship

1 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Moxley has had an impressive reign as champion. He's beaten people more technically gifted than him, such as Chris Jericho, and bigger, tougher opponents like Lance Archer.

Whether it was a brawl with Mr. Brodie Lee or his most recent bout with Eddie Kingston, he found the grit and determination to pull through and retain.

The sun is setting on his reign, though, and it should come soon enough against Kenny Omega.

The Cleaner won the right to challenge for the title by beating "Hangman" Adam Page at Full Gear, and his chance will come on the December 2 edition of AEW Dynamite.

There's a chance that match could end in some kind of shenanigans which would allow for a rematch further down the line. If that happened, Beach Break in January could stage the rematch, or possibly Revolution on February 27.

Ideally, though, the title will change hands in December. That will give Moxley a more relaxed Thanksgiving season when he can finish his feud with Kingston, fight a few stragglers and get set up to drop the belt to Omega.