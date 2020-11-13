Ranking the 2020 MLB Free-Agent Class by Position

0 of 13

Associated Press

Literally hundreds of players are looking for work on Major League Baseball's free-agent market, so to rank all of them would be too daunting of a task.

Instead, we thought we'd focus attention on which positions have the best pools of talent.

For this, we sorted position players based on their primary positions and divided starting pitchers and relief pitchers by which hand they throw with. From there, we considered each position's star power and overall depth. The more of both it had, the better.

Let's count 'em down.