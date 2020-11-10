    Video: Jon Rahm Skips Ball off Pond for Incredible Hole-in-1 at Masters Practice

    World No. 2 Jon Rahm hit what was likely one of the most unbelievable aces in the history of golf during his Masters practice round Tuesday.

    On the par-three 16th at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, Rahm skipped his ball across the water and watched it take a circuitous route on the green before it rolled into the cup for a hole-in-one:

    While no player would attempt such a daring shot in an actual round of golf, Rahm's confidence has to be sky-high entering Thursday's first round of the Masters.

    The native of Spain is still in search of his first career major title, but he has finished 11th or better at each of the four majors, including a fourth-place result at the 2018 Masters.

    Despite having only been a professional since 2016, the 26-year-old already has five PGA Tour wins and six European Tour victories to his credit.

    Most recently, Rahm won the Memorial Tournament in July and the BMW Championship in August, meaning few golfers are playing at his level entering the Masters.

    Rahm is coming off a relatively disappointing showing in the U.S. Open, as he only managed a 23rd-place finish in the most recent major in September.

    He may well be the best player in the world to have never won a major title, a label that has tormented many golfers over the years.

    Rahm's whimsical hole-in-one during practice suggests he is playing loose, however, and that could be what helps him break the major drought and secure his first green jacket.

