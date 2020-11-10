    Luis Rojas 'Very Likely' to Return as Mets Manager in 2021, Says Sandy Alderson

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 10, 2020
    Alerted 34m ago in the B/R App

    New York Mets manager Luis Rojas is seen in the dugout before the start of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Coming off a 26-34 record in his first season as manager of the New York Mets, Luis Rojas will likely be back with the team in 2021.

    Mets president Sandy Alderson told reporters on Tuesday it is "very likely" and his "expectation" is that Rojas will remain the manager for the upcoming season.

    Since Steve Cohen officially took over as Mets owner on Nov. 6, he's done significant housecleaning to get rid of many people who were hired by the Wilpon family. 

    The team announced a parting of ways with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, along with four other top front-office executives. 

    Alderson, who previously served as Mets general manager from 2010-18, was brought back to the organization as team president. He spent the past two years as a senior adviser of baseball operations with the Oakland Athletics under Billy Beane. 

    Rojas was hired as Mets manager in January after serving as a quality control coach for Mickey Callaway in 2019. The 39-year-old took over after Carlos Beltran, who was hired in November 2019, parted ways with the organization after he was named in Major League Baseball's investigation into the Houston Astros' cheating scandal in 2017 and part of the 2018 season. 

    In the abbreviated 60-game season, the Mets finished tied with the Washington Nationals for last place in the National League East. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Steve Cohen's Press Conference: 'Not in This to Be Mediocre’

      Steve Cohen's Press Conference: 'Not in This to Be Mediocre’
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Steve Cohen's Press Conference: 'Not in This to Be Mediocre’

      nj
      via nj

      Marcus Stroman Rips White Sox

      Free-agent ace says 'no amount of money' could get him to play for the White Sox after they hired Tony La Russa

      Marcus Stroman Rips White Sox
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Marcus Stroman Rips White Sox

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Astros Scandal Is Officially a Dud 😑

      MLB went easy on Houston, and now @ZachRymer says the rest of the league is in a worse place

      Astros Scandal Is Officially a Dud 😑
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Astros Scandal Is Officially a Dud 😑

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      BOS Not Focused on Lindor Deal

      Red Sox won't prioritize a Francisco Lindor trade this offseason despite SS' relationship with Alex Cora (MLB network)

      BOS Not Focused on Lindor Deal
      MLB logo
      MLB

      BOS Not Focused on Lindor Deal

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report