Luis Rojas 'Very Likely' to Return as Mets Manager in 2021, Says Sandy Alderson

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Coming off a 26-34 record in his first season as manager of the New York Mets, Luis Rojas will likely be back with the team in 2021.

Mets president Sandy Alderson told reporters on Tuesday it is "very likely" and his "expectation" is that Rojas will remain the manager for the upcoming season.

Since Steve Cohen officially took over as Mets owner on Nov. 6, he's done significant housecleaning to get rid of many people who were hired by the Wilpon family.

The team announced a parting of ways with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, along with four other top front-office executives.

Alderson, who previously served as Mets general manager from 2010-18, was brought back to the organization as team president. He spent the past two years as a senior adviser of baseball operations with the Oakland Athletics under Billy Beane.

Rojas was hired as Mets manager in January after serving as a quality control coach for Mickey Callaway in 2019. The 39-year-old took over after Carlos Beltran, who was hired in November 2019, parted ways with the organization after he was named in Major League Baseball's investigation into the Houston Astros' cheating scandal in 2017 and part of the 2018 season.

In the abbreviated 60-game season, the Mets finished tied with the Washington Nationals for last place in the National League East.