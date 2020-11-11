Changes the Bears Need to Make Sooner Rather Than Later

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Life has come at the Chicago Bears fast in the 2020 season.

A 5-1 start has quickly become a 5-4 record, with an upcoming Monday Night Football matchup against the surging Minnesota Vikings threatening to drop the team to .500. With the wheels quickly coming off and a national TV appearance around the corner, the Bears are running out of time to right the ship.

Matt Nagy and Co. have run into a litany of issues that precipitated the fall from grace. The latest disappointment coming in the form of a 24-17 loss to the Titans in which they were down 24-3 in the fourth quarter before two late touchdowns served as window dressing.

It's easy enough for fans to say the offensive line stinks, the quarterback play is bad and the coaching is terrible and call it a season. The fact remains this is the same roster that got off to that 5-1 start, and the players and coaches know their job security is on the line.

So if the Bears are to rally and make this season competitive again, there are some things that need to happen sooner rather than later.