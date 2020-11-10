Duke Won't Allow Fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium for Games amid COVID-19

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

Cameron Indoor Stadium won't feel the same during the 2020-21 season after Duke announced fans won't be allowed to attend basketball games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Duke athletic director Kevin White issued a statement on the school's decision, via ESPN's Myron Medcalf:

"As Duke University continues to be an industry leader per providing a safe environment for intercollegiate athletic competition, the decision to maintain our non-spectator protocol is imperative for the overall health and safety of the Blue Devil fan base, student-athletes, coaches and support staff, notwithstanding the immediate campus population comprised of students, faculty and staff. We will continue to embrace the challenges of this unique if not unprecedented time with flexibility and compliance, and can't begin to thank our dedicated, passionate fans enough for their unbridled support."

In August, the school announced it wouldn't host fans at any sporting events during the fall season.

Fans have been given the option of filling the stands at Wallace Wade Stadium with cardboard cutouts of themselves for football games.

The student section at Cameron Indoor Stadium is one of the most raucous and passionate groups in the country. It provides the Blue Devils one of the best home atmospheres in all of college sports.

White's announcement that fans won't be permitted to attend basketball games comes on the same day that the ACC unveiled its schedule for the 2020-21 season.

The Blue Devils will open the season Nov. 25 at home against Gardner-Webb. Their first ACC game will be Dec. 16 against Notre Dame.