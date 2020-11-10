Masters Favorites 2020: Updated Vegas Odds for Golf's Elite Talent

0 of 4

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is the last golfer to win the Masters Tournament in back-to-back years, having done so in 2001 and 2002. In 2020's tournament, he could also be the next.

Last year, Woods was victorious at Augusta National Golf Club for his fifth career Masters championship and his first win at a major tournament since 2008. But if the 44-year-old is going to don the green jacket as the winner yet again, he's going to have to outlast a field filled with top talent.

This year's Masters is going to be another unorthodox major tournament in 2020. Postponed from April because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Masters gets underway Thursday and will have no fans in attendance, just like the PGA Championship in August and the U.S. Open in September.

Here are the latest odds, followed by a closer look at the three most favored golfers.