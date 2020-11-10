Masters Favorites 2020: Updated Vegas Odds for Golf's Elite Talent

Masters Favorites 2020: Updated Vegas Odds for Golf's Elite TalentNovember 10, 2020
Tiger Woods is the last golfer to win the Masters Tournament in back-to-back years, having done so in 2001 and 2002. In 2020's tournament, he could also be the next.
Last year, Woods was victorious at Augusta National Golf Club for his fifth career Masters championship and his first win at a major tournament since 2008. But if the 44-year-old is going to don the green jacket as the winner yet again, he's going to have to outlast a field filled with top talent.
This year's Masters is going to be another unorthodox major tournament in 2020. Postponed from April because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Masters gets underway Thursday and will have no fans in attendance, just like the PGA Championship in August and the U.S. Open in September.
Here are the latest odds, followed by a closer look at the three most favored golfers.
Top Odds to Win 2020 Masters
Bryson DeChambeau +900 (bet $100 to win $900)
Dustin Johnson +900
Jon Rahm +1050
Justin Thomas +1250
Rory McIlroy +1400
Xander Schauffele +1600
Brooks Koepka +1700
Tyrrell Hatton +2500
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Jason Day +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Patrick Reed +3000
Tony Finau +3300
Bubba Watson +3300
Collin Morikawa +3500
Webb Simpson +4000
Matthew Wolff +4500
Tiger Woods +4500
Adam Scott +5000
Complete list of odds available at DraftKings
Bryson DeChambeau +900
DeChambeau has one career victory at a major tournament—his last one. The 27-year-old won the U.S. Open in September, and he'll now look to make it two straight major victories this weekend at the Masters.
In the past, DeChambeau hasn't had much success at Augusta National. He's played in the Masters three times, and his best finish came in his debut in 2016 when he was tied for 21st. He was tied for 38th in 2018 and tied for 29th last year.
However, DeChambeau has added muscle and power this year that have allowed him to drive balls further, and that's translated to better results at majors. He tied for fourth at the PGA Championship in August before winning the U.S. Open a month later. But it will take more than just long drives to win the Masters.
"I know where I need to go," DeChambeau said, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach. "It's mainly putting and getting comfortable with that. The length is great, but it's still about wedging and putting around here. If you don't do that well, you're not going to win."
Even though DeChambeau doesn't have any great Masters finishes, he shot a 66 in last year's opening round before falling off. If he can get off to another strong start in 2020, he likely has a better chance to keep it going.
Dustin Johnson +900
It's been an impressive year for Johnson, who is No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He tied for second at the PGA Championship and for sixth at the U.S. Open, and he hasn't finished worse than sixth in any of his past six tournaments, notching a pair of victories during that stretch.
However, Johnson still hasn't won a major tournament since the 2016 U.S. Open, and this weekend's Masters will be his last opportunity to end that drought in 2020. He's had success at Augusta National before, finishing in the top 10 in each of his past four showings. That included last year's tournament, in which he finished tied for second, his best career Masters appearance.
Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 last month, which caused him to miss some time. He returned to action last weekend, finishing tied for second at the Houston Open.
"I like the way I'm playing, I'm swinging well," Johnson said over the weekend, per Alex Myers of GolfDigest.com. "You know, seeing a lot of similarities of how I was playing back when I was playing really well a couple months ago."
That could be a bad thing for the rest of the Masters field.
Jon Rahm +1050
If there's going to be a first-time major winner this weekend, it could be Rahm, the No. 2-ranked golfer in the world who has played consistently well the past few months. He didn't fare quite as well at the first two majors of 2020, though, finishing tied for 13th at the PGA Championship and for 23rd at the U.S. Open.
However, Rahm has produced strong results at the Masters in recent years, finishing fourth in 2018 and tied for ninth last year. In eight rounds between those two tournaments, Rahm shot higher than 71 only once, and he shot 69 or better five times.
"I feel like there's some magic formula that people have with their routine and what to do and how to deal with the stress of a major that maybe I haven't figured out yet," Rahm said, according to CNN's Ben Morse and Shane O'Donoghue. "But I'm getting closer; each time I'm getting more comfortable and I'm having better chances."
It's only a matter of time before the 26-year-old Rahm breaks through for his first major victory. Perhaps it could be this weekend.
