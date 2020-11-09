Cam Newton, Jakobi Meyers' Updated Fantasy Stocks After Patriots' Win vs Jets

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

In the battle for the first draft pick—and perhaps Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence—the New York Jets continued their march Monday, moving to 0-9 after blowing a 20-10 halftime lead to fall to the New England Patriots 30-27. New England improved to 3-5 and will face a tougher test in the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, but what should fantasy owners do with Patriots players?

With N'Keal Harry out and Julian Edelman on injured reserve, Jakobi Meyers made his second straight start, leading all receivers with 169 yards on 12 receptions following his six catches for 58 yards last week against the Buffalo Bills. With 294 yards this season, Meyers has eclipsed Harry even though Harry had played 150 more snaps entering Monday, per WEEI's Ryan Hannable.

Harry has a concussion and Edelman is out for "some period of time" after a knee procedure, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, so the Patriots have few options beyond Meyers, but he has more than proved he deserves to see all the touches quarterback Cam Newton has to offer.

As Meyers is the go-to option for the Patriots, he is certainly worth a roster spot, but the Ravens defense has allowed the fifth-fewest points to receivers in 2020 and the New England offense is middling, so he's not worth more than a flex start.

Newton continued to redeem himself after a putrid performance in a Week 7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, in which he threw for 98 yards and rushed for just 19 while failing to account for a touchdown and throwing three interceptions. After throwing for 174 yards on 15-of-25 passing and adding 54 yards and a score on the ground against the Bills last week, Newton tossed 27 completions on 35 attempts for 274 yards. It marked his second-highest output of the season behind his 397-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Newton is a hit-or-miss choice behind center next week, as the Ravens allow an average of 246 passing yards and 16.4 rushing yards to quarterbacks.

It seems like any New England player is a risky start, and with a matchup against Baltimore, it might be best to look elsewhere for Week 10 options. In a pinch, Meyers and Newton can fill holes.