Masters Odds 2020: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the Field

Masters Odds 2020: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the FieldNovember 10, 2020
In the last decade, The Masters produced seven first-time major champions.
That has been the theme of the 2020 men's golf season so far, as Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau won the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, respectively.
Outside of Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, the potential first-time major winners at Augusta National Golf Club have long odds to don the green jacket.
Abraham Ancer could be one of the players that emerges from the list of underrated sleepers to contend for his first major crown. The 29-year-old Mexican carded some decent rounds at the first two majors and turned in a fourth-place performance in a recent tournament.
Some of the other underrated sleepers in The Masters field could be previous major champions that come into the event in decent form.
Masters Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bryson DeChambeau (+900; bet $100 to win $900)
Dustin Johnson (+900)
Jon Rahm (+1050)
Justin Thomas (+1250)
Rory McIlroy (+1400)
Xander Schauffele (+1600)
Brooks Koepka (+1700)
Tyrrell Hatton (+2500)
Patrick Cantlay (+2800)
Jason Day (+3000)
Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)
Patrick Reed (+3000)
Abraham Ancer
Ancer was one of the preferred sleeper picks heading into the PGA Championship because of his form after the restart.
He started the resumption of play with three consecutive top 15 placings, including a second-place mark at the RBC Heritage.
In the tournament before the PGA, Ancer took a tie for 15th at the FedEx-St. Jude Invitational, and he started the season's first major with a first-round 69.
Unfortunately, he did not translate that form into high major results. He landed in a tie for 43rd at the PGA and a tie for 56th at the U.S. Open.
However, Ancer responded to the poor U.S. Open finish with a fourth-place performance at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
In the three tournaments he played after the U.S. Open, Ancer produced eight rounds in the 60s, which is a promising sign for his confidence going into Augusta.
Since he is far down the odds chart to win the green jacket, Ancer comes with decent value on final position prop bets.
He sits at +125 to land in the top 30, +300 to finish in the top 20 and +750 to be in the top 10. If he produces a few more low rounds, he could cash in on one or more of those props.
Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry is just over a year removed from winning The Open.
Even though he won a major title in the last 16 months, Lowry sits well back of the favorites on the odds chart at +8000 to take the green jacket.
The 33-year-old is worth paying attention to because of the improvements he has made since shooting 15-over at the U.S. Open.
Lowry closed out his time at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek with a final-round 67 and he produced four cards in the 60s to land a top 11 finish at the Houston Open.
In addition to his win at Royal Portrush Golf Club, the Northern Irishman owns a tie for eighth and tie for 12th at the PGA Championship on his major resume.
Since he has title-winning experience and appears to be in decent form, Lowry could be worth a long shot bet to win, or a wager on finishing props, starting with a top 30 finish at +100.
Lowry sits at +225 to earn his fourth top 20 finish at a major and +550 to land in the top 10.
