Masters Odds 2020: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the Field

0 of 3

John Bazemore/Associated Press

In the last decade, The Masters produced seven first-time major champions.

That has been the theme of the 2020 men's golf season so far, as Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau won the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, respectively.

Outside of Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, the potential first-time major winners at Augusta National Golf Club have long odds to don the green jacket.

Abraham Ancer could be one of the players that emerges from the list of underrated sleepers to contend for his first major crown. The 29-year-old Mexican carded some decent rounds at the first two majors and turned in a fourth-place performance in a recent tournament.

Some of the other underrated sleepers in The Masters field could be previous major champions that come into the event in decent form.