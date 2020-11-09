    Cowboys Cancel Wednesday Practice After Steelers' Positive COVID-19 Test

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys helmets sit on the field during an NFL training camp football practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    LM Otero/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys announced they have canceled their practice scheduled for Wednesday.

    The move comes after the Pittsburgh Steelers, whom Dallas played Sunday, confirmed they had a player test positive for COVID-19.

    "Yes, we are aware of the (positive test)," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "We've been instructed to put some additional protocols. That's really the mode we're operating in. We're going into virtual meetings as we go through the process."

    The team is on its bye this weekend, which provides a buffer should the situation escalate. Working remotely shouldn't significantly hurt the Cowboys' preparations this far out, either. Dallas isn't back in action until Nov. 22 at the Minnesota Vikings.

    Still, McCarthy and his players can't catch a break this season.

    For the time being, the franchise will have to adhere to the measures laid out in the NFL's intensive protocol. Among the modifications under the policy, team meetings are done virtually, and players and staff have to wear personal protective equipment or facial coverings on the practice field.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Dallas lost to Pittsburgh 24-19, falling to 2-7 overall. Garrett Gilbert became the fourth quarterback to start a game for the team this season and finished 21-of-38 for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

    Even with the 3-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles leading the division, the Cowboys are probably out of the playoff race already. And McCarthy isn't a full year into his job, yet executive vice president Stephen Jones made sure to reaffirm the coach will return for 2021.

    Related

      Big Ben Injured Both Knees

      There is 'cautious optimism' Steelers QB will play this weekend after hurting both knees vs. Cowboys (Rapoport)

      Big Ben Injured Both Knees
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Big Ben Injured Both Knees

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Steelers Place TE Vance McDonald on COVID-19 List

      Pittsburgh remains in the league's intensive protocol

      Steelers Place TE Vance McDonald on COVID-19 List
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Place TE Vance McDonald on COVID-19 List

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Falcons Release DE Takk McKinley

      Atlanta releases defensive end after he blasted the team on Twitter last week

      Falcons Release DE Takk McKinley
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons Release DE Takk McKinley

      Atlantafalcons
      via Atlantafalcons

      McCarthy to Remain HC in 2021

      Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on confidence Mike McCarthy will be the head coach in 2021: 'Absolutely, unequivocally.'

      McCarthy to Remain HC in 2021
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      McCarthy to Remain HC in 2021

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report