Cowboys Cancel Wednesday Practice After Steelers' Positive COVID-19 Test

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have canceled their practice scheduled for Wednesday.

The move comes after the Pittsburgh Steelers, whom Dallas played Sunday, confirmed they had a player test positive for COVID-19.

"Yes, we are aware of the (positive test)," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "We've been instructed to put some additional protocols. That's really the mode we're operating in. We're going into virtual meetings as we go through the process."

The team is on its bye this weekend, which provides a buffer should the situation escalate. Working remotely shouldn't significantly hurt the Cowboys' preparations this far out, either. Dallas isn't back in action until Nov. 22 at the Minnesota Vikings.

Still, McCarthy and his players can't catch a break this season.

For the time being, the franchise will have to adhere to the measures laid out in the NFL's intensive protocol. Among the modifications under the policy, team meetings are done virtually, and players and staff have to wear personal protective equipment or facial coverings on the practice field.

Dallas lost to Pittsburgh 24-19, falling to 2-7 overall. Garrett Gilbert became the fourth quarterback to start a game for the team this season and finished 21-of-38 for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Even with the 3-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles leading the division, the Cowboys are probably out of the playoff race already. And McCarthy isn't a full year into his job, yet executive vice president Stephen Jones made sure to reaffirm the coach will return for 2021.