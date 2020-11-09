Cowboys Cancel Wednesday Practice After Steelers' Positive COVID-19 Test

Cowboys Cancel Wednesday Practice After Steelers' Positive COVID-19 TestNovember 10, 2020
The Dallas Cowboys announced they have canceled their practice scheduled for Wednesday.
The move comes after the Pittsburgh Steelers, whom Dallas played Sunday, confirmed they had a player test positive for COVID-19.
"Yes, we are aware of the (positive test)," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "We've been instructed to put some additional protocols. That's really the mode we're operating in. We're going into virtual meetings as we go through the process."
The team is on its bye this weekend, which provides a buffer should the situation escalate. Working remotely shouldn't significantly hurt the Cowboys' preparations this far out, either. Dallas isn't back in action until Nov. 22 at the Minnesota Vikings.
Still, McCarthy and his players can't catch a break this season.
Rob Phillips @robphillips3
McCarthy spoke today about how this season has featured so much change week to week with injuries, etc. And now, even on the bye — a chance to take a deep breath and self-scout — the Steelers’ positive test has changed the Cowboys’ plan for the week (now virtual as a precaution)
For the time being, the franchise will have to adhere to the measures laid out in the NFL's intensive protocol. Among the modifications under the policy, team meetings are done virtually, and players and staff have to wear personal protective equipment or facial coverings on the practice field.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
NFL sent out another memo today, with post-exposure COVID protocols. Many items stood out, but especially this: “No team or player gatherings or group football activities will be permitted away from the facility” like the one the Raiders had this week. https://t.co/tLvLozwdGP
Dallas lost to Pittsburgh 24-19, falling to 2-7 overall. Garrett Gilbert became the fourth quarterback to start a game for the team this season and finished 21-of-38 for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Even with the 3-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles leading the division, the Cowboys are probably out of the playoff race already. And McCarthy isn't a full year into his job, yet executive vice president Stephen Jones made sure to reaffirm the coach will return for 2021.
Big Ben Injured Both Knees
There is 'cautious optimism' Steelers QB will play this weekend after hurting both knees vs. Cowboys (Rapoport)